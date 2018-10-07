AC Milan 3-1 Chievo: Report, Ratings & Reaction as the Rosonerri Cruise to Victory at the San Siro

By 90Min
October 07, 2018

AC Milan extended their unbeaten run to eight games with a comfortable 3-1 victory over Chievo on Sunday afternoon.

A first half brace from Gonzalo Higuain and a deflected strike from Giacamo Bonaventura proved enough for Milan, who now find themselves crawling up the table after an inconsistent start to the season.

The Rosonerri mounted pressure on the Chievo goal right from the off and, just moments after Bonaventura squandered a golden opportunity from close range, Higuain saved the midfielder's blushes with a cool close range finish on the 19th minute mark.

Marco Luzzani/GettyImages

Higuain went on to double his tally ten minutes later when he latched onto a incisive pass from Suso, before swivelling and passing it beyond the hapless Stefano Sorrentino.

Genarro Gatuso's men picked up where they left off after the half time interval and extended their lead even further through Bonaventura, who rifled home from long range. However, a brief lapse of concentration at the back for Milan allowed Sergio Pellissier in on goal, with the striker grasping the opportunity with a superb low range strike.

That proved to be the last real action of the match, with Milan playing out the rest of the game comfortably, to earn their first back-to-back victories of the season.

AC MILAN

Key Talking Point


On reflection this was a walk in the park for Milan, who were well worthy of the three points given how dominant they were for large portions of the game.

Marco Luzzani/GettyImages

Chievo offered very little in the way of competition and Milan were allowed plenty of time on the ball, with that time being used to great effect. Frailties are still present in defence, showcased by the goal they conceded in the second half, but things look like they are starting to click in the final third - especially between Suso and Higuain.

There will be much harder tests to come, but you can only beat whats in front of you - something Milan have struggled to do in previous years.

Player Ratings

Starting XI: Donnarumma (6); Abate (5), Musacchio (6), Zapata (6), Rodriguez (5); Kessie (6), Biglia (6), Bonaventura (8); Suso (9*), Calhanoglu (6), Higuain (8).

Substitutes: Cutrone (6), Laxalt (N/A), CastIllejo (N/A).

Star Man - Higuain may well take the headlines for his brace, but his goals were eclipsed by Suso's hat-trick of assists.

The Spanish winger looked sharp from the off, finding pockets of space on the right flank and using that space to great effect. His passing was sharp and incisive and his assists demonstrate how much his decision making has developed.

He now has six assists from his opening seven games in Serie A and that total is certain to rise if he continues to perform at the same level.




Worst Player - It was by no means a terrible performance from Ignazio Abate, but he had or two shaky moments at the back for Milan.

He very nearly scored an own-goal with a misplaced header early on and his final ball failed to hit the mark on a number of occasions. 


Looking Ahead

Domestic football will now take a brief hiatus for the international break, but when it returns in a fortnight, AC Milan will face up against local rivals Inter at the San Siro. 

