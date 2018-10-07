Agent of Everton Midfielder Reveals Summer Transfer Discussions With Inter Milan

By 90Min
October 07, 2018

The agent of Everton midfielder Nikola Vlasic has revealed that he held talks with Inter Milan in the summer over a potential move to the Serie A club for the 21-year-old Croatian international. 

In an interview quoted by Calciomercato, Vlasic's agent Tonci Martic, said: "It is normal that all the great Italian clubs, including Inter, look with interest to the Croatian market and its most promising young people."

Epsilon/GettyImages

Vlasic joined Everton in 2017 but currently finds himself on loan to CSKA Moscow, where Martic believes that he is showing his potential. "What now strikes the eye is how the young Vlasic, arrived at CSKA about a month and a half ago, he immediately started playing great. And he is just 21 years old, he is playing in the league and in the Champions League".


Martic explained that Vlasic was "never really close to the Nerazzurri, but I spoke with [Inter Milan sporting director, Piero] Ausilio", which suggests that the big clubs are monitoring the progress that the young attacking midfielder is making. 

After his move from Hajduk Split, Vlasic signed a five-year contract with Everton and they will be hoping to incorporate him into their team after he is exposed to regular football during his loan spell this season. His time with the Russian club is already looking like it will be a success after he scored a Champions League winner against Real Madrid last week.  

