Arsenal Scouts Watch Possible Aaron Ramsey Replacement Ahead of Free Transfer

With Aaron Ramsey's departure from the club looking increasingly likely, Arsenal have identified a potential replacement for the Welshman in the form of Porto midfielder Hector Herrera.

Talks over a new deal for Ramsey are believed to have broken down in recent weeks, leaving Ramsey free to negotiate a move away from the club in January. Should an English team want to sign him, they would have to wait until summer to bring the Welshman in on a free transfer, unless they agree a deal with Arsenal beforehand.

The link to Herrera comes from Portuguese outlet A Bola, with their report cited by football.london. According to the report, Arsenal sent scouts to watch the midfielder during Porto's 1-0 win over Galatasaray in the Champions League on Wednesday night. The 28-year-old captained the side and put in an impressive performance to guide his team to victory.





Like Ramsey, Herrera is also in the last year of his contract, meaning he will be free to leave the club this summer and agree a deal with overseas clubs as early as January.





The combative midfielder has also attracted interest from Real Madrid, Inter Milan and Fulham, meaning Arsenal may have some competition for his signature.





The Mexican international was one of his country's standout performers at the World Cup this summer. He played a crucial role in Mexico's unlikely 1-0 victory over Germany, constantly disrupting opposition attackers and allowing his more creative teammates to flourish.

Arsenal may be keen on such a player if Ramsey does choose to leave the club. Despite doubts over his suitability to Unai Emery's tactics, the Welshman has been ever-present in Arsenal's midfield this season. As an attacking midfielder, Ramsey has earned two assists in seven appearances this season.





After a tough start to the new season, Arsenal have won five consecutive Premier League games and look to have adapted well to Emery's desired system.