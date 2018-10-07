Arsenal Star Returns to Training After Missing Europa League Victory Over Qarabag

Arsenal's Premier League clash with Fulham, midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan has returned to training with the first team after missing his side's midweek clash with Qarabag.

Unai Emery told The Independent that Mkhitaryan was unavailable for the Europe League clash due to political tentions between Azerbaijan and Mkhitaryan's native country of Armenia. Historically, Armenians have struggled to obtain a visa to visit Azerbaijan, and Arsenal were believed to be happy to avoid any complications and allow the midfielder to remain in London.

TF-Images/GettyImages

However, it appears as though Mkhitaryan will make an immediate return to the side for the match with Fulham, after Arsenal posted pictures of Mkhitaryan training with the squad on Twitter ahead of the match.

The 29-year-old initially began the season as a regular in the starting lineup, but has found himself forced to settle for a reduced role in recent weeks. He was dropped for his side's 3-2 victory over Cardiff City, and has found it tough to regain his position in the team.

His best performance under Emery came in his side's 3-2 loss to Chelsea early in the season. The Armenian netted his only goal of the season so far against The Blues, and has since been unable to replicate his impressive performance.

He has racked up four goals and nine assists in his 24 appearances for Arsenal since joining the club from Manchester United in January.

Arsenal's impressive run of five consecutive victories has carried them up to sixth place in the Premier League table, and seems to have reduced the immense pressure on Emery and his players.

Questions were asked of the manager after Arsenal fell to successive defeats to both Manchester City and Chelsea in the first two weeks of the season. However, the club have managed to transform the mood around The Emirates Stadium, and will be keen for the positivity to continue against Fulham.