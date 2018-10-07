Arsenal & Tottenham Set to Battle for Signature of 19-Year-Old Championship Starlet

By 90Min
October 07, 2018

London rivals Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur have both revived their interest in Ipswich Town's 19-year-old midfielder Andre Dozzell, after the youngster made his long-awaited return from injury.

Dozzell has been targeted by several Premier League clubs in recent years, but missed almost the entirety of last season after suffering a serious cruciate ligament injury. However, after 13 months on the sideline, Dozzell finally made his return for Ipswich in Tuesday's 2-0 loss to Middlesbrough.

AK BijuRaj/GettyImages

The news of Arsenal and Tottenham's interest comes from The Daily Mirror, who claim that the two clubs are set to send scouts to evaluate Dozzell as he makes his return to competitive football. 

The midfielder, son of former Tottenham man Jason Dozzell, has made 14 appearances for The Tractor Boys since making his debut as a 16-year-old in 2016. He even managed to net his first goal for the club on his debut, scoring his side's equalising goal in a 1-1 draw with Sheffield Wednesday.

Before his injury, Dozzell was a regular part of England's youth setup. He has featured all the way up to Under-19's and was part of the side to win the 2017 UEFA European Under-19 Championship.

His second appearance since returning from injury came in Saturday's 3-2 victory over Swansea. Dozzell put in an impressive display, dictating the tempo of the match and helping his side create chances, before being withdrawn after playing 80 minutes.

Manager Paul Hurst was asked about Dozzell's display by the East Anglian Daily Times. Hurst said: "He brought a calmness on the ball and picked some nice passes. We thought it would be one of our hardest games and it proved to be that, so credit to him for his performance. 

Getty Images/GettyImages

“He used brain power to sometimes not chase when he didn’t have to and, as much as we want to try and get a press on teams, that was difficult today.

“He’ll be pleased to get back out there and I think he brought some quality on the ball to us that we needed.”

