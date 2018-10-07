Barcelona Star to Miss Upcoming International Fixtures & Undergo Treatment on Knee Injury

Barcelona star Luis Suarez will not feature for Uruguay in the upcoming international break as the striker is set to undergo treatment for a knee injury.

Suarez played the full ninety minutes as Barcelona convincingly beat Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday night at Wembley. The Uruguay striker reportedly complained of pain in his knee following the win and is set to undergo treatment for the injury on Monday.

Quality Sport Images/GettyImages

Despite the injury, Suarez was already omitted from the Uruguay squad ahead of their games in the coming week as his wife is expecting the birth of their third child, as quoted by Goal.

"On Monday, I start a treatment for my knee, which has nothing to do with my absence from the national team. I am not going because my wife is expecting family in those days."

It hasn't been the greatest start to the season for the Uruguay striker in terms of statistics with only three goals in ten appearances in all competitions, however, as seen against Spurs he contributes massively to the team going forward even if he doesn't score.

Luis Suárez now has two assists without even touching the ball. Dummies need to count as assists. — Jonas Giæver (@CheGiaevara) October 3, 2018

It could be the case that this knee injury had been holding the striker back in the opening games of the season, and for Barcelona fans, they will be hoping that the star forward can recover from his knee injury and show the type of form that he has shown he is capable of in the past.

As for Barcelona, they currently sit top of La Liga locked on points with Real Madrid and Alaves. The Catalan giants do have a game in hand against both second and third place, however, it will be a tricky match to pick up all three points in as they face Valencia at the Mestalla on Sunday night.