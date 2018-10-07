Barcelona Star to Miss Upcoming International Fixtures & Undergo Treatment on Knee Injury

By 90Min
October 07, 2018

Barcelona star Luis Suarez will not feature for Uruguay in the upcoming international break as the striker is set to undergo treatment for a knee injury.

Suarez played the full ninety minutes as Barcelona convincingly beat Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday night at Wembley. The Uruguay striker reportedly complained of pain in his knee following the win and is set to undergo treatment for the injury on Monday.

Quality Sport Images/GettyImages

Despite the injury, Suarez was already omitted from the Uruguay squad ahead of their games in the coming week as his wife is expecting the birth of their third child, as quoted by Goal.

"On Monday, I start a treatment for my knee, which has nothing to do with my absence from the national team. I am not going because my wife is expecting family in those days."

It hasn't been the greatest start to the season for the Uruguay striker in terms of statistics with only three goals in ten appearances in all competitions, however, as seen against Spurs he contributes massively to the team going forward even if he doesn't score.

It could be the case that this knee injury had been holding the striker back in the opening games of the season, and for Barcelona fans, they will be hoping that the star forward can recover from his knee injury and show the type of form that he has shown he is capable of in the past.

As for Barcelona, they currently sit top of La Liga locked on points with Real Madrid and Alaves. The Catalan giants do have a game in hand against both second and third place, however, it will be a tricky match to pick up all three points in as they face Valencia at the Mestalla on Sunday night.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)