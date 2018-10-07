Borussia Dortmund Boss Coy About Praising Hat-Trick Hero Paco Alcacer After Breathtaking Comeback

By 90Min
October 07, 2018

Borussia Dortmund manager Lucien Favre was reluctant to single out star man Paco Alcácer following his perfect substitute appearance during the club's topsy-turvy win over FC Augsburg on Saturday.


The Black and Yellows twice had to come from behind to eventually secure a 4-3 win ahead of the international break. Second half substitute Alcácer scored a stunning hat-trick - including the winning goal with the last kick of the match - while Mario Götze also scored a fairytale goal.

INA FASSBENDER/GettyImages

The Spaniard, who is currently on loan from Barcelona, is yet to start a match for Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga, but he is already the top goalscorer at the club, having played just 81 minutes of football in the German top flight.

"It was a super game. It was fantastic for the fans – and for us," Favre said, quoted by the club's official website. "Anything was possible. We believe in ourselves more when the team has that kind of atmosphere. 


"We always tried to play, but there's a lot we need to correct defensively. We were a little tired today, but in the end we won 4-3


"Alcácer has been a very good transfer. But I don't want to single out anyone, we're a team."


Alcácer's performances for Borussia Dortmund haven't gone unnoticed. He's impressed so much in Germany that the 25-year-old received a call-up to Spain's senior squad. It will be his first chance to play for La Roja since months before he joined Barcelona in 2016.

INA FASSBENDER/GettyImages

Dortmund will now have a well-deserved two-week break before returning to Bundesliga action, where they will face a struggling Stuttgart side. 

The Swabians were also flirting with relegation when these sides met at the Mercedes-Benz Arena last season, but the hosts still came out on top in a shock 2-1 defeat for the Black and Yellows.

