Borussia Dortmund Loanee Alcácer Revels in 'Best Career' Moment as Last Gasp Winner Seals Hat-Trick

Borussia Dortmund loanee Paco Alcácer claimed that his last minute winner against FC Ausburg on Saturday - a goal that sealed his hat-trick in a 4-3 victory - was the best moment of his career.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the dramatic late win, via ESPN, the Barcelona forward said: "Maybe this is the best moment of my career. Goals are not the most important thing, but the ability to help the team."





The 25-year-old is currently the division's top scorer with six goals, and could well join the club on a permanent basis should they utilise their option to buy the player for €23m in the summer.

INA FASSBENDER/GettyImages

Alcácer, who could make his senior debut for Spain next week after being called up for the international team, appeared to be open to the possibility of extending his stay in the Bundesliga, saying: "Why not?" when asked whether he will leave the Camp Nou to play more first team football.





With the likes of Lionel Messi and Luis Suárez the top dogs at Barcelona, Alcácer has been unable to establish himself as a starter at the club, and could well look to call time on his two-year spell with Ernesto Valverde's side. The tenacious forward previously excelled in La Liga with Valencia, but has seen his career stall since joining the Catalan giants.

Meanwhile, BVB boss Lucien Favre shied away from lavishing Alcácer with praise following the win, and instead claimed that he prefers to focus on the whole team rather than individuals. The manager also said that his side need to improve defensively, and that the atmosphere created by the home support was pivotal in helping the team push for the win.