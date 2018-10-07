'Brainless': Newcastle Fans Slam Midfielder's Performance Against Man Utd

Newcastle fans aren't a happy bunch these days, as their side has picked up just two points from their opening eight Premier League games - most recently losing 3-2 to Manchester United, after being two goals up at the break.

Among other scapegoats, many fans blame midfielder Mohamed Diame for their side's capitulation in the last 20 minutes, as he clumsily conceded a foul on Anthony Martial, before Juan Mata tucked it in the corner, acting as the catalyst for a famous comeback.

The mistake is far from the only criticism hurled at Diame - he missed a golden headed chance to put Newcastle ahead at 2-2, and that seemed to be the incident that opened the floodgates, with fans throwing scores of insults at the Senegalese midfielder on social media.

Useless. Lazy. Moron. Never a Premier League player. Passenger. He should retire.

Harsh? Not for me to say. But yes.