Chelsea Legend John Terry Announces Retirement From Football After 23-Year Career

Chelsea and England legend John Terry has announced his retirement from the game of football after a successful 23-year spell, most of which was spent as the Blues' captain.

Terry, who lifted the Premier League title with the Londoners last year, moved to Aston Villa upon the expiration of his contract, despite several offers to remain in the English top flight, given his desire to never have to face the Blues.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

It was hoped that the player would return to Villa for at least one more season, while Spartak Moscow attempted to lure him to Russia over the summer as well.

But on Sunday, the defender dropped a bombshell via his Instagram, announcing his decision to retire from football altogether.

"After 23 incredible years as a footballer, I have decided that now is the right time to retire from playing," he posted under a photo of himself holding the Premier League trophy in front of the Stamford Bridge faithful.

"THANK YOU," was the simple message written in the caption.

Terry, undoubtedly one of the finest centre-backs of his generation, joined the Blues as a 14-year-old in 1995 and made his senior debut in 1998. He was named Chelsea's captain by Jose Mourinho in 2004 and retained the armband until 2017.

The 37-year-old also served as England's captain during his career as a defender.

To date, Terry remains the only academy graduate to become a Blues regular. And his time at Chelsea saw him help the club win five Premier League titles and the Champions League trophy, as well as five FA Cups, three League Cups and the Europa League.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Terry, Chelsea's most successful captain, will be fondly remembered by Blues fans and will remain a legend in English football. His contributions as both a Chelsea man and a footballer, in general, won't soon be forgotten.