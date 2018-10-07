Cristiano Ronaldo Expected to Face Police Interview as Case Re-Opened Following Allegations

Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to be interviewed by police as detectives prepare to introduce new techniques into their investigation surrounding Kathryn Mayorga’s rape allegations, according to reports.

Las Vegas police have re-opened the case which surrounds Ronaldo and Mayorga first meeting in June 2009.

It has been alleged that the Juventus forward raped Mayorga at the Palms Hotel and Casino. Ronaldo denies these allegations and it is understood that he maintains any sexual encounter was consensual.

Although police have not revealed who they are going to interview during their investigation, a US detective who specialises sexual assault cases has no doubt that Ronaldo will be interviewed, the Daily Mail reports.

It is said that new investigative methods, including 'neurobiological trauma' which allows alleged victims of sexual assault to relive details years later, will be brought in to aid police with their investigations.

These allegations first came out when German outlet Der Spiegel published court documents that showed Ronaldo's legal team had paid Mayorga, a teacher, €375,000 to maintain her silence.

Two of Ronaldo's biggest sponsors Nike and Electonic Arts (EA) have recently released statements surrounding the allegations.

Clothing brand Nike claimed that they were 'deeply concerned' by these developments. EA continued with that sentiment and added that they would "closely monitoring the situation" for the duration of the investigation.

Ronaldo's club Juventus, meanwhile, have publicly backed the Portugal international on their official social media channels.

Ronaldo has been left out of his country's squad for the upcoming international break, while he was forced to sit out of Juve's recent Champions League match against BSC Young Boys through suspension.