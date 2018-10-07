Lawyer of Cristiano Ronaldo Rape Accuser Says Second Woman Claims to Have Been Attacked

The lawyer representing the woman who accussed Cristiano Ronaldo of raping her in 2009 says a second woman also claims to have been attacked by the star.

By Khadrice Rollins
October 07, 2018

The lawyer representing Kathryn Mayorga, the woman accusing Cristiano Ronaldo of raping her in 2009, says another woman has contacted him and claims to have also been raped by the Juventus star, according to Caroline Graham of The Daily Mail.

"I have had a call from a woman who claims to have had a similar experience," Leslie Stovall told The Mail.

Ronaldo is accused of sexually assaulting Mayorga in a Las Vegas penthouse in June 2009, as first reported by the German publication Der Spiegel. She filed a lawsuit on Sept. 27 in Clark County District Court in Nevada that has 11 claims, including for battery, abuse of a vulnerable person and intentional infliction of emotional distress. Mayorga will need to get the court to invalidate a non-disclosure agreement she signed previously in order for the suit to advance.

Ronaldo denied the allegation, first referring to it as "fake news" during an Instagram Live video, and then claiming his innocence again in a pair of tweets he sent Wednesday. Ronaldo allegedly told his representatives while the settlement was taking place Mayorga told him "no" and "stop" several times during the encounter. Juventus backed the five-time Ballon d'Or winner with a set of tweets that can be argued to be tone deaf to the situation

Nike, who Ronaldo signed a lifetime contract with, came out and said, "We are deeply concerned by the disturbing allegations and will continue to closely monitor the situation." Ronaldo has also been left off Portugal's national roster going forward.

Stovall said he will provide information regarding the second accusation to the Las Vegas police, who have already reopened the 2009 investigation involving Mayorga

Apart from the two women Stovall is representing, Ronaldo was also accused of rape in 2005. Two women claimed the then-Manchester United forward and a friend raped them in the penthouse of London's Sanderson hotel. Police abandoned that investigation due to a lack of evidence and one woman recanting her story, according to The Mail.

On Saturday, Ronaldo took the field for Juventus and scored a goal in a 2-0 win over Udinese.

