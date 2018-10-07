Ernesto Valverde 'Not Concerned' About Arturo Vidal's Reaction to Being Left On the Bench

Barcelona summer signing and Chilean stalwart Arturo Vidal was said to be livid after being left out of the starting XI to face Tottenham at Wembley on Wednesday. His manager Ernesto Valverde believes this situation is no real issue and has no knowledge of Vidal's supposed anger.

After Barcelona's comfortable 4-2 victory against the north London side on Wednesday, Vidal took to social media to quickly air his thoughts on the decision to leave him on the bench.

The emoji synonymous with anger and frustration was uploaded, and almost instantly taken back down by the 31-year-old who replaced the message with a tweet saying, 'NEVER GIVE UP!!! The best is yet to come!!'.

NEVER GIVE UP!!!💪🏼💪🏼💪🏼😉😉 The Best is yet to come!! Lo mejor aún está por venir!!!💪🏼💪🏼🤙🏼🤙🏼👑 pic.twitter.com/urdv2Rbjgt — Arturo Vidal (@kingarturo23) October 4, 2018

Following Vidal's shock summer arrival from Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich, the box to box midfielder has very much struggled to break into the Catalonian powerhouse's midfield and is alleged to have aired his issues.

Contrary to this however, Valverde explained that he has been informed of nothing, explaining to the press: "We're a team. He hasn't told me anything. I don't know if he's angry about the game or about a domestic accident," via Goal.

https://t.co/ajXIqbsZpk - Valverde Tak Tahu Jika Arturo Vidal Marah di Medsos pic.twitter.com/fNESRg3gFa — Bola (@Bolanet) October 7, 2018

Whether or not this incident has been resolved internally we may not find out, although as Valverde made clear, it could just be a personal issue that Vidal was dealing with.





Either way, Barca fans will hope to have this cleared up before the trip to the Mestalla on Sunday evening to face Valencia. A game like this will need full focus and commitment if the Catalonian giants are to come out of the contest unscathed.