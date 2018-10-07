Ernesto Valverde 'Not Concerned' About Arturo Vidal's Reaction to Being Left On the Bench

By 90Min
October 07, 2018

Barcelona summer signing and Chilean stalwart Arturo Vidal was said to be livid after being left out of the starting XI to face Tottenham at Wembley on Wednesday. His manager Ernesto Valverde believes this situation is no real issue and has no knowledge of Vidal's supposed anger.

After Barcelona's comfortable 4-2 victory against the north London side on Wednesday, Vidal took to social media to quickly air his thoughts on the decision to leave him on the bench. 

The emoji synonymous with anger and frustration was uploaded, and almost instantly taken back down by the 31-year-old who replaced the message with a tweet saying, 'NEVER GIVE UP!!! The best is yet to come!!'.

Following Vidal's shock summer arrival from Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich, the box to box midfielder has very much struggled to break into the Catalonian powerhouse's midfield and is alleged to have aired his issues.

Contrary to this however, Valverde explained that he has been informed of nothing, explaining to the press: "We're a team. He hasn't told me anything. I don't know if he's angry about the game or about a domestic accident," via Goal.

Whether or not this incident has been resolved internally we may not find out, although as Valverde made clear, it could just be a personal issue that Vidal was dealing with.


Either way, Barca fans will hope to have this cleared up before the trip to the Mestalla on Sunday evening to face Valencia. A game like this will need full focus and commitment if the Catalonian giants are to come out of the contest unscathed.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)