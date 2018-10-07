Fellaini Reveals What Mourinho Said to Man Utd Players at Half Time in Newcastle Comeback Win

By 90Min
October 07, 2018

Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini has revealed what his manager José Mourinho said to his side as they were 2-0 down at half-time against Newcastle United, before their impressive comeback to win the game 3-2.

Speaking after his side's dramatic victory, via Portuguese outlet Record, the powerful midfielder was asked to shed some light on how his team were galvanised to produced their gutsy second half performance, and said: "He (Mourinho) asked us to be men and not be scared, just to play. That's what we did."

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

Following early strikes from Magpies duo Kenedy and Yoshinori Muto, United went in to the break two goals down and with large sections of the crowd against them. Mourinho's inspiring words clearly did the trick, as his sider rallied in the final twenty minutes of the game, with Alexis Sánchez provided the dramatic last minute winner to send the home fans into raptures.

However, Mourinho's full-time words have also been highlighted, with the former Chelsea man apparently being spotted mouthing the popular Portuguese insult: "Vai tomar no cú filhos da puta" at video cameras following the win. 

His foul-mouthed tirade is believed to be aimed at the press, who have continued to speculate over his future at the club amid their struggles.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

Before the match, conflicting reports emerged over the future of the 'Special One', with many believing his time at the club would be over should they fail to beat Rafael Benítez's side.


United's stirring comeback appears to have kept Mourinho is a job for now, but a return to poor form after the international break could well see the manager sacked before Christmas.

Meanwhile, a report has claimed that while Mourinho is safe for now, United officials have arranged to have former Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane wait on standby - should they decide to part company with their current boss. 

Zidane is believed to be eager to manage in the Premier League, and is likely to be a highly popular appointment should he succeed Mourinho.

