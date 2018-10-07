Fighting Talk: Pep Guardiola Claims Mohamed Salah 'Isn't on the Same Level' as Sergio Aguero

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has said that Liverpool's star forward Mohamed Salah isn't on the same level as Sergio Aguero ahead of his side's trip to Anfield.

The Spaniard, who led City to the title last season by amassing a record 100 points, believes that Salah needs to show his prolific goalscoring form of last season over a number of years before he can be compared to Aguero.

Speaking to Sky Sports ahead of Sunday's crunch clash, Guardiola said: "He (Salah) is younger and it was his first year back in England since his time at Chelsea, so we will see in the future.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

"But a guy who has the quality to score 50 goals in a season always has that quality. But football is all about ups and downs.

"Salah remains an excellent player and will score goals in the future. When you are in there scenting goals sometimes this happens.

"Sergio has scored a lot of goals but there were periods when he didn't score goals. How many years has Sergio scored all those goals, eight or nine years? For Salah it was the first one so we will see in seven or eight years."

Liverpool vs Manchester City Combined XI



Mohamed Salah ✅

Roberto Firmino ❌

Sadio Mane ❌ pic.twitter.com/jf1gxCd8BM — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) October 7, 2018

The former Barcelona boss also told the press that he has no qualms about starting Raheem Sterling against the forward's previous employers.

Sterling has struggled when playing at Anfield amid jeers and boos following his controversial move away from Merseyside to Manchester back in 2015.

The England international only appeared against the Reds as a second-half substitute at Anfield in the Champions League quarter-finals last season, despite being one of City's star men.

Guardiola continued: "The reason why last time he didn't play was for other reasons: tactical. What I wanted to do was have Kyle Walker on the right side attacking more than him. That was the plan. Sometimes it works, sometimes not.

Raheem Sterling's game by numbers vs. Brighton:



103 touches

73 (99%) passes completed

4 chances created

3 take-ons completed

3 shots

2 (100%) tackles won

1 goal

1 assist



Running the show. pic.twitter.com/zczYhs9qRV — Squawka Football (@Squawka) September 29, 2018

"I don't think about that (crowd reaction). Even if that happens - maybe it affects him, maybe not - but being so young, he has to learn about that.

"When he has been a player for us for a long time, and hopefully it will be for a long time, sooner or later he will go many times to Anfield.

"He grew up there, he has a good memories about his period there. Of course the Liverpool fans want (him) to play bad, and he has played bad but he wants to play good. Normally I don't do it for that reason."