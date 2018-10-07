Fulham hosts Arsenal on Sunday, Oct. 7 in a Premier League game. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 a.m. ET.

The Gunners enter the match having won eight straight matches across league and cup play. Arsenal is coming off a 3–0 win over Qarabag FK in the Europa League. Last week in the Premier League, the Arsenal defeated Watford 2–0. The club enters fifth in the league standings.

Fulham lost 3–0 to Everton in its latest league matchup. The club sits in 17th place in the Premier League standings.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 7 a.m. ET

TV channel: Universo,NBCSN

Live stream: You can watch the match live via FuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. Qualified subscribers can also watch on NBCSports.com.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.