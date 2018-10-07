Gareth Southgate Set to Offer England Debut to Brighton Star to Help Ease Injury Concerns

With upcoming matches against Croatia and Spain, England manager Gareth Southgate is set to offer Brighton and Hove Albion defender Lewis Dunk his first call up to the national team, with Burnley's James Tarkowski likely to miss out through injury.

Tarkowski was included in Southgate's initial squad, despite initially being doubtful as a result of an injury. He was forced off the field after just 27 minutes during Burnley's 2-1 victory over Cardiff City and, despite featuring for 90 minutes during Saturday's draw with Huddersfield Town, seems set to miss out on England's upcoming fixtures.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

Dunk's potential involvement with the England team comes from The Daily Mirror, who claim that the 26-year-old is Southgate's preferred replacement for the injured Tarkowski.

Since Brighton achieved promotion to the Premier League last season, Dunk has missed just one match for his side. He featured in every league match last season, but was forced to sit out of August's 1-0 defeat to Liverpool after suffering from injury.

He recently signed a new five-year contract with The Seagulls, who were keen to reward Dunk for his impressive form and commitment to the team. Despite their defensive struggles this season, Dunk has formed an impressive partnership with Shane Duffy, and the two worked together to help Brighton keep their first clean sheet of the season against West Ham on Friday.

Should he feature for England during the upcoming fixture, it will be Dunk's first competitive involvement for any England side.

He was involved with England's Under-21 side back in 2011, but did not make an appearance during a match, meaning he could soon be set for a true international debut.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

Dunk is a product of the Brighton youth academy and has made 239 appearances for the side since making his debut in 2010. He made three appearances for Bristol City during a loan spell in 2013, and has been a key player for Brighton ever since his return.