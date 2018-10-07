Gary Neville Questions Jurgen Klopp's Selection of Liverpool Front Three in Napoli Defeat

Sky TV pundit Gary Neville has spoken of his "surprise" that all three of Liverpool's dynamic attacking trio started the game midweek ahead of Sunday’s Premier League clash against Manchester City.

The former Manchester United defender was concerned for Reds fans that Jurgen Klopp opted to start each of Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah in Wednesday’s 1-0 defeat to Napoli as fixture congestion could lead to "fatigue and tiredness". It certainly looked like that was the case, as the trio failed to fire in what ended up as a 0-0 draw.

"I would be worried about the Napoli performance if I was a Liverpool fan,” Neville told Sky Sports.

“I was surprised when I saw the team sheet against on Wednesday evening and the front three were playing."

Neville believes Klopp should have rested at least two out of the three danger men given that match was sandwiched between two demanding games at Chelsea and then at home to Manchester City in the first against second clash.

Neville added: “When you think about the performance of Liverpool against Chelsea, which was really good, the energy those three put in both into the game was incredible.

“Then you’ve got Napoli away, a really difficult team to play against, and then you’ve got City who are the best team in the Premier League. I was surprised that all three played. I thought maybe one or two, but I was surprised all three played.

As Jurgen Klopp approaches 3 years as Liverpool’s manager, Roberto Firmino is the player that has made more apps & scored most goals for the club under him in PL pic.twitter.com/Nosjt3kAb7 — Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) October 7, 2018

“I do genuinely believe Liverpool have a chance of winning the league and I feel the biggest threat to them winning the league is the potential for tiredness and fatigue in that front three.”

Liverpool face up to Manchester City on Sunday in the Premier League with Salah, Mane and Firmino all available for selection and likely to start this massive early season fixture.