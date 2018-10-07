'Has it Landed?': Twitter Rips Riyad Mahrez to Shreds After Shocking Penalty Miss Against Liverpool

Manchester City's away fixture at Liverpool's Anfield ended in a 0-0 draw, but it was not without entertainment.

Nearing the end of the match, Virgil van Dijk brought Leroy Sane down in the Reds' box to hand City a penalty. And new man Riyad Mahrez stepped up, arguing with Gabriel Jesus over who should take the shot despite having missed five of his last eight opportunities from the spot.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Unfortunately for Mahrez, Jesus was somewhat vindicated as the former Leicester City man skied the strike, blasting it well over Alisson's goal to keep the game goalless.

City, Liverpool and Chelsea are now all tied on 20 points at the top of the Premier League table, with Pep Guardiola's side leading second-placed Chelsea on goal difference.

Meanwhile, users on Twitter on caught their kicks on the Algerian's embarrassing miss. Below are some of the best reactions:

Riyad Mahrez's last eight penalties in the Premier League:



✖️

✖️

⚽️

✖️

⚽️

⚽️

✖️

✖️



The last one he scored was in November 2016. 🙃 pic.twitter.com/K0DYBq5NUN — Squawka Football (@Squawka) October 7, 2018

Hoping for redemption?

When your last 5 pens record reads like this... what on earth are you doing anywhere near that thing... #Mahrez #getbackinthequeue pic.twitter.com/d7RwYW3B7p — Ben Haines (@benhainess) October 7, 2018

Folks at Liverpool swear down on James Milner not being that boring.

I just asked Virgil Van Dijk if he was pleased Mahrez skied that penalty over? He said What do you think James? I said I think you are. — Boring James Milner (@BoringMilner) October 7, 2018

Mahrez won't be over the moon, though.

BREAKING: Mahrez’s penalty has finally landed. pic.twitter.com/vHRcp8qZTp — EPL Bible (@EPLBible) October 7, 2018

...

Mahrez taking the pen off Jesus. Religion of peace strikes again — Billie (@Billie_T) October 7, 2018

(Hahaha)

live footage of riyad mahrez in the changing rooms pic.twitter.com/2MX7Rj9hSW — 🇮🇪 (@daytonastan) October 7, 2018

Just caught the end of Liverpool Vs City, Mahrez should of let him have it, I don’t like all that ego shit, cost them 2 points not that it affects us just voicing my opinion 😂😂😂😂 — Sophie Rose (@SophieRoseUTC) October 7, 2018

Yeah...that one was hard to catch.

Anyone seen Mahrez penalty 🤔🤔. It's definitely not in Alisson's net 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/L9IYL6HB0r — T.O.N.Y (@Tony_MS11) October 7, 2018

Sighs...

When Pep Guardiola saw Riyad Mahrez miss the penalty. pic.twitter.com/O5jzKNhnjN — Footy Humour (@FootyHumour) October 7, 2018

Mahrez a worse penalty taker than Jones. Didn’t think that was possible 😳 — FlexUTD (@FlexUTD) October 7, 2018

We were actually expecting it to land here.

And Mahrez's penalty has just landed. Trying to work, here. #LIVMCI pic.twitter.com/jXGKBBPYgr — Paddy Power (@paddypower) October 7, 2018

Oh My Word - that penalty kick ball from Mahrez will soon be circling the outer reaches of the solar system along with Courtois's penalty kick ball from the Community Shield match with Arsenal. — Mark Worrall (@gate17marco) October 7, 2018

That is a long list.

The list of players who should have taken the peno before Mahrez...#LIVMCI 🤣 pic.twitter.com/nXi0h2AyZ9 — Akeem. (@akeemojuko) October 7, 2018

He's literally taking this too fat, which is not more than we can say for Mahrez by the way (or the Moonfolk).

John Lennon Airport just announced a near miss. Apparently it’s the ball from Mahrez penalty kick 😂😂 — 💙Ashleymadblue 💙 (@ralpha060461) October 7, 2018

Someone's getting Juiced.

Gabriel Jesus showing up at Mahrez’s locker after the game pic.twitter.com/U54zj4Waqv — Zay (@dub_god) October 7, 2018

We think Mourinho would love this one from his reporter friend Neil Custis.

Mahrez penalty just landed in my back garden in Didsbury pic.twitter.com/laoNuQawwC — Neil Custis (@ncustisTheSun) October 7, 2018

"He had the courage and the balls to take the penalty, in training he shoots perfect penalties but sometimes it happens," Guardiola said on the miss, following the game.

"The usual taker is Sergio Aguero but he wasn't there. We played so well so if you want to analyse the result it was ok. Last season we lost here, and this season we drew, maybe next season we will win."