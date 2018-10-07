'Has it Landed?': Twitter Rips Riyad Mahrez to Shreds After Shocking Penalty Miss Against Liverpool

By 90Min
October 07, 2018

Manchester City's away fixture at Liverpool's Anfield ended in a 0-0 draw, but it was not without entertainment.

Nearing the end of the match, Virgil van Dijk brought Leroy Sane down in the Reds' box to hand City a penalty. And new man Riyad Mahrez stepped up, arguing with Gabriel Jesus over who should take the shot despite having missed five of his last eight opportunities from the spot.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Unfortunately for MahrezJesus was somewhat vindicated as the former Leicester City man skied the strike, blasting it well over Alisson's goal to keep the game goalless.

CityLiverpool and Chelsea are now all tied on 20 points at the top of the Premier League table, with Pep Guardiola's side leading second-placed Chelsea on goal difference.

Meanwhile, users on Twitter on caught their kicks on the Algerian's embarrassing miss. Below are some of the best reactions:

Hoping for redemption?

Folks at Liverpool swear down on James Milner not being that boring.

Mahrez won't be over the moon, though.

...

(Hahaha)

Yeah...that one was hard to catch.

Sighs...

We were actually expecting it to land here.

That is a long list.

He's literally taking this too fat, which is not more than we can say for Mahrez by the way (or the Moonfolk).

Someone's getting Juiced.

We think Mourinho would love this one from his reporter friend Neil Custis.

"He had the courage and the balls to take the penalty, in training he shoots perfect penalties but sometimes it happens," Guardiola said on the miss, following the game. 

"The usual taker is Sergio Aguero but he wasn't there. We played so well so if you want to analyse the result it was ok. Last season we lost here, and this season we drew, maybe next season we will win."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)