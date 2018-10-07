'He Was Excellent!': Tottenham Fans React After Moussa Sissoko's Performance Against Cardiff

By 90Min
October 07, 2018

Tottenham battled to a 1-0 win against bottom side Cardiff City at Wembley on Saturday. While the game was mostly devoid of quality, Moussa Sissoko was the key player in a dull affair which was settled by Eric Dier’s tenth minute winner.

The French international has been limited to three Premier League appearances for Spurs this season, after a poor second year saw the 29-year old net just once in 33 appearances. Sissoko has often been the subject of criticism after his switch from Newcastle to Spurs in the summer of 2016.

With key midfield figures in Mousa Dembele, Dele Ali and Christian Eriksen all missing through injury, Sissoko was given the opportunity in the centre of the Spurs midfield. Sissoko putting an outstanding display against Cardiff as he made his pitch to be a regular starter in Mauricio Pochettino’s midfield.

Spurs fans were well impressed with what they saw from Sissoko and hope he can continue performing to the standard he showed on Saturday.

The performance however may have come at a bad time for Sissoko. He now has to wait until after the international break to continue building on his impressive performance. Tottenham next travel to West Ham, a game Sissoko will be looking to start and make his own.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)