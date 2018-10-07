'He Was Excellent!': Tottenham Fans React After Moussa Sissoko's Performance Against Cardiff

Tottenham battled to a 1-0 win against bottom side Cardiff City at Wembley on Saturday. While the game was mostly devoid of quality, Moussa Sissoko was the key player in a dull affair which was settled by Eric Dier’s tenth minute winner.

The French international has been limited to three Premier League appearances for Spurs this season, after a poor second year saw the 29-year old net just once in 33 appearances. Sissoko has often been the subject of criticism after his switch from Newcastle to Spurs in the summer of 2016.

With key midfield figures in Mousa Dembele, Dele Ali and Christian Eriksen all missing through injury, Sissoko was given the opportunity in the centre of the Spurs midfield. Sissoko putting an outstanding display against Cardiff as he made his pitch to be a regular starter in Mauricio Pochettino’s midfield.

Spurs fans were well impressed with what they saw from Sissoko and hope he can continue performing to the standard he showed on Saturday.

I am no great fan of Sissoko but felt he played well yesterday. — Ivan K. Cohen (@drhotspur) October 7, 2018

also.....Moussa Sissoko was excellent today considering how poor he usually is. Got a good reception when he came off — Cal (@calhutchings26) October 6, 2018

Sissoko did positive things with the ball and put in a good shift when we needed to get it back. He deserved the ovation and he has shown a strong character to keep going. We need our whole squad to overcome our CL deficit and make the good points tally count. https://t.co/mkcg9ul41t — PaulNoPunctures (@PPunctures) October 7, 2018

Sissoko has made some amazing runs today — Manolo (@xM20x) October 6, 2018

The entire crowd were in unison over yesterdays Sissoko. Only the harshest of critic would suggest his performance was anything other than good! — David🐬⚓🐬 (@DavidCunn82) October 7, 2018

I kept a close eye on Moussa Sissoko yesterday, a man who started the afternoon by trending on Twitter and ended it with an ovation from the Wembley crowd. What did you make of his performance? https://t.co/fCyCPpzvMM — Alasdair Gold (@AlasdairGold) October 7, 2018

The performance however may have come at a bad time for Sissoko. He now has to wait until after the international break to continue building on his impressive performance. Tottenham next travel to West Ham, a game Sissoko will be looking to start and make his own.