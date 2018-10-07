'He's Killing Us': Crystal Palace Fans Want Midfielder Dropped to the Bench

By 90Min
October 07, 2018

Crystal Palace came out second-best against Wolves at the weekend, but it was the performance of central midfielder James McArthur who has irked Eagles fans with a string of below-par performances.

McArthur has been ever-present for the Eagles this season, starting every game for Roy Hodgson's men and only missing out on 40 minutes of first team action. 

Palace fans have taken to Twitter to vent their anger at Hodgson's continuous selection of the 30-year-old.

The Scottish international, who recently signed a one-year contract extension with the Eagles, started his eighth consecutive Premier League game for Palace this year and played for 63 minutes, as the Eagles came out 1-0 losers. 

In a match where Crystal Palace dominated, having 67% of possession and 11 shots towards Rui Patrício's goal, Roy Hodgson was understandably frustrated with his side's inability to make chances count.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

Palace fans have aimed the blame towards midfielder McArthur - who earns what fans believe is an unjustified £50,000 per week according to Spotrac.com.

Many fans were concerned with McArthur, who was left walking a tightrope after being booked for a foul on Diogo Jota midway through the first half, and conceding another free kick soon after. 

He was not at his best, with a few misplaced passes, and it was no surprise to any of the Palace fans to see the Scot substituted just after the hour mark.


Here are some of the reactions:

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)