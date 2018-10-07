'He's Killing Us': Crystal Palace Fans Want Midfielder Dropped to the Bench

Crystal Palace came out second-best against Wolves at the weekend, but it was the performance of central midfielder James McArthur who has irked Eagles fans with a string of below-par performances.

McArthur has been ever-present for the Eagles this season, starting every game for Roy Hodgson's men and only missing out on 40 minutes of first team action.

Palace fans have taken to Twitter to vent their anger at Hodgson's continuous selection of the 30-year-old.

Shocking line up. McArthur will run around like a headless chicken for 90 mins leaving Luka exposed yet again An Schlupp will be non existent #cpfc — Matt Bostwick (@mattybostwick) October 6, 2018

Roy’s persistence with McArthur is killing us. It’s criminal that this team is doing do bad.#CPFC — CPFC HQ (@CPFCHQ) October 6, 2018

The Scottish international, who recently signed a one-year contract extension with the Eagles, started his eighth consecutive Premier League game for Palace this year and played for 63 minutes, as the Eagles came out 1-0 losers.

In a match where Crystal Palace dominated, having 67% of possession and 11 shots towards Rui Patrício's goal, Roy Hodgson was understandably frustrated with his side's inability to make chances count.

Palace fans have aimed the blame towards midfielder McArthur - who earns what fans believe is an unjustified £50,000 per week according to Spotrac.com.

Many fans were concerned with McArthur, who was left walking a tightrope after being booked for a foul on Diogo Jota midway through the first half, and conceding another free kick soon after.

He was not at his best, with a few misplaced passes, and it was no surprise to any of the Palace fans to see the Scot substituted just after the hour mark.





