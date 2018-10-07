'It's Karma!': Pochettino Makes a Joke in Reaction to Heung-min Son's Recent Goal Drought

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino insists that he is not concerned by South Korean winger Heung-min Son’s poor start to the season.

Son returned to club duties against Liverpool at the start of September. He ensured would not need to serve time in the military after winning the Asia games with South Korea in August. Since his return however, Son has struggled to hit form and has not found the net for Spurs so far this season.

Son will likely find himself starting for Spurs in the coming weeks with the north London club having an awful times with injury at the moment. Dele Ali, Jan Vertonghen and Christian Eriksen amongst others are all on the side-lines at the moment, leaving Son with time to rediscover his form.





A poor display against Barcelona in the Champions League was followed by an equally dull performance against Cardiff.





Pochettino has backed his man however to find his scoring touch sooner rather than later, joking that it is bad karma - as quoted by Football London: “Until he brings me the present after letting him go win the Asian Games it's karma that he doesn't score!

“No, I'm not worried about that”.

Tottenham were made to work hard for their three points against Cardiff, eventually securing a narrow 1-0 victory over the Bluebirds. The result keeps Spurs in the top four going into the international break. Tottenham will be looking for a better performance in their next game, away to West Ham.