Jamie Carragher Makes Bold Claim Over West Ham's Potential End of Season Finishing Position

Former Liverpool defender turned pundit Jamie Carragher thinks big things are on the horizon for West Ham, claiming they should be competing for seventh place this season with the attacking talent they have available to them.

The Irons slipped up away to Brighton on Friday, but previously recorded impressive victories over Everton and Manchester United, with the trio of Felipe Anderson, Marko Arnautovic and Andriy Yarmolenko central to their success.

And Carragher reckons that the trio - coupled with the managerial nous of Manuel Pellegrini - have enough quality to propel West Ham to finish as the 'best of the rest' outwith the Premier League's top six.

“Because of the bad start you think ‘can they get dragged into a relegation battle'" he told Sky Sports’ Friday Night Football after the defeat to Brighton.

“But they’ve got a Premier League winning manager, and they've made some big changes in the summer, so I would say they should challenge to be best of the rest outwith the top six, and look for that seventh position.

“As I said; Premier League-winning manager; £100m spent; and a front three that is I would say is possibly the best outside the top six, certainly on what they’ve shown in the last three or four games.”

West Ham struggled in their first four games under Manuel Pellegrini, losing all four and leaving fans once again fearing the worst.

Seven points in the four games since have lifted the pressure somewhat, however, and they will look to kick on with another impressive result against London rivals Tottenham when Premier League action resumes after the international break.