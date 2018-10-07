Jamie Carragher Makes Bold Claim Over West Ham's Potential End of Season Finishing Position

By 90Min
October 07, 2018

Former Liverpool defender turned pundit Jamie Carragher thinks big things are on the horizon for West Ham, claiming they should be competing for seventh place this season with the attacking talent they have available to them. 

The Irons slipped up away to Brighton on Friday, but previously recorded impressive victories over Everton and Manchester United, with the trio of Felipe Anderson, Marko Arnautovic and Andriy Yarmolenko central to their success.

And Carragher reckons that the trio - coupled with the managerial nous of Manuel Pellegrini - have enough quality to propel West Ham to finish as the 'best of the rest' outwith the Premier League's top six.

“Because of the bad start you think ‘can they get dragged into a relegation battle'" he told Sky Sports’ Friday Night Football after the defeat to Brighton.

“But they’ve got a Premier League winning manager, and they've made some big changes in the summer, so I would say they should challenge to be best of the rest outwith the top six, and look for that seventh position.

Warren Little/GettyImages

“As I said; Premier League-winning manager; £100m spent; and a front three that is I would say is possibly the best outside the top six, certainly on what they’ve shown in the last three or four games.”

West Ham struggled in their first four games under Manuel Pellegrini, losing all four and leaving fans once again fearing the worst.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

Seven points in the four games since have lifted the pressure somewhat, however, and they will look to kick on with another impressive result against London rivals Tottenham when Premier League action resumes after the international break. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)