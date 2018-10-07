Javi Gracia Admits His Side Were Second Best and Failed to Compete in 4-0 Defeat to Bournemouth

By 90Min
October 07, 2018

Javi Gracia made no excuses for his side in a brief post-match interview following a heavy home defeat to Bournemouth. The Spaniard went on record to admit it was a torrid day for Watford and can only offer the fans solace by insisting they’ll get better.

Watford’s impressive start to the season seems like a million miles away by contrast now as the Hornets slumped to another defeat. They’ve plummeted from 3rd to 8th following three defeats in their last four Premier League games and there doesn't seem to be an end in sight.

The home side actually started the brighter and controlled the early stages of the game but quickly fell apart. Bournemouth’s breakaway goal against the run of play shook Watford more than it should and the game plan unravelled soon after.

Christian Kabasele left his side with a near-impossible task after receiving a second booking and conceding a penalty around the half-hour mark. The man he brought down, Josh King, was on hand and rose to the occasion to convert from the spot putting the game beyond Watford early on.

Things only got worse from there as King and Callum Wilson ran rout over the Watford backline. Question marks were raised over the decision to keep Adrian Mariappa on the bench and continue with just one centre-half on the pitch.

Harry Trump/GettyImages

Whatever Gracia’s reasoning was, it backfired as both forwards notched up a goal giving Bournemouth a 4-0 lead. The Hornets sured things up when Mariappa was eventually introduced but it was too little, too late.

A disappointed Gracia kept his post-match press conference to a minimum, quoted by BBC Sport to say: "It is always a bad moment to lose like today. Today is the first day we haven't competed as in other games. They were much better than us. We will try to improve for the next game."

Harry Trump/GettyImages

The international break will come at a good time them as the manager will have time to assess the issues from their last fixtures, and hopefully get his team back on track to the early form they showed in time for the trip to face Wolves

