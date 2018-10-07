Jose Mourinho has hit out at the 'manhunt' that is happening to him at Manchester United, after his players effectively saved his job with a stunning comeback win over Newcastle on Saturday.

Mourinho's team was 2-0 down at home after 70 minutes, with speculation swirling that a negative result could have led the club to decide to sack the Portuguese. Early goals from Chelsea loanee Kenedy and Yoshinori Muto had given Newcastle the lead, with Mourinho's side lacking fluency in their build up play and looking at sixes and sevens at the back.

After the interval Mourinho's decision to switch to a back three saw the hosts test Newcastle goalkeeper Martin Dúbravka on several occasions, but the comeback began when Juan Mata's free kick crept inside Dúbravka's near post.

Anthony Martial's arrowed strike from Paul Pogba's creative pass then set up a grandstand finish, before Alexis Sánchez headed in to give Mourinho his 400th career win.

Speaking to BT Sport, via the Guardian, after the game, Mourinho addressed rumours that he may leave the club after a poor run of results, saying: “A lot of things have been directed at me personally.

“There is too much talking. I have begun to feel that if it rains in London tomorrow it is my fault. If people don’t like Brexit it is my fault. I have been blamed for extending my contract until 2020 but I didn’t point a pistol at the club, they wanted to give it to me. I am 55 years old now and I can live with it but some of my boys are not coping quite so well.

“I think a lot of wickedness and a clear manhunting that I think in football is too much. It’s my life, it’s a life I love, it’s a life I worked since I was a kid. I will love it until my last day.

“In the first half against Newcastle every time a ball came into our box it seemed to lead to a goal. Marcus Rashford was scared on the pitch. Scott McTominay was scared on the pitch, they were making mistakes that were not normal.”

The Red Devils boss also praised the fans for their "fantastic" support, adding: "I'm amazed by that response [singing his name]. I don't want that, and if I could tell them to not do it I would, because it is not about me, it is about the football club they love and the football club we represent with honour and dignity.

"In my football memories, I remember [as manager of Chelsea] I beat Liverpool at Anfield 4-0 and I was amazed the stadium was singing their song, but now I am in a situation where I'm losing 2-0 at home in a match everyone knows is important for us to win, and they were amazing.

"I am really grateful for that and my happiness about the victory is not for myself it is for the fans and the players."

After the international break Manchester United takes on Chelsea in the Premier League before hosting Juventus in the Champions League at Old Trafford with the build up to the game likely to be dominated by Cristiano Ronaldo's return to his former club.