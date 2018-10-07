Julen Lopetegui Claims He's 'Not Thinking About the Sack' After Real Madrid's Loss at Alaves

Julen Lopetegui was honest in his assessment of his Real Madrid team's 1-0 defeat to Alaves - accepting that he is foremost responsible for his team's results, but insisting that he is not thinking about being sacked.

His Real Madrid team were beaten at the Mendizorrotza thanks to a last minute winner by Manu Garcia. Los Blancos struggled again to create and threaten resulting in four consecutive games now without a goal - and the last time Madrid went four games without a win (as is the case now) was April 1985, causing many to call for Lopetegui's job so early in his tenure.

As for @realmadrid, I’d be surprised if Lopetegui isn’t sacked by December. The team isn’t firing at all...how do you chose to travel for away games same day you’re playing? Arriving few hours before a game? His management has been poor. Same team, poor management/motivation. — Mr. Bazz 🇳🇬🇪🇸 (@basilokpara) October 6, 2018

Speaking to ESPN after the game Lopetegui said: "Coaches are always exposed, but we are not thinking about [the sack].





"The dynamic is negative. Things are not going as we wanted. We are disappointed, of course. We wanted to win. We know how the life of a coach is, and even more at Real Madrid.





"The coach is always responsible, ahead of the players, no doubt about that. But we are still in October and at worst three points off the top. We now have time to get some very important players back."

I personally think El Clasico is gonna decide Lopetegui’s future, if we lose that he’ll get sacked. Patience isn’t a common thing at Real Madrid, especially with managers — Eagles 2-2 (@FlacoRMCF) October 6, 2018

Lopetegui did bemoan the number of injuries his team has suffered and said this has not helped the situation. Bale and Benzema both left the field today with apparent injuries adding to the long list of first team players now unavailable which includes Marcelo, Carvajal, and Isco.

"We have had injuries again, with Karim and Gareth, that conditioned the game a lot," he said. "Negative things are coming together for us. We have the break now and can recuperate and recover and try to get back those feelings we had at the start of the season, of being a team, playing good football, being solid."

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

Lopetegui also commented on his team's poor run of form in front of goal.





"The players went out with a very good attitude," Lopetegui said. "We started the game well, attacking, making chances. Not scoring hurt us, and the dynamic changed, then the injuries and maybe recent games weighed on the team's mentality.

"The defeat is an excessive punishment, but football is like that. We must try to lift ourselves up. [We'll] get players back. We have had a lot of misfortune these two weeks. It can happen in football.

"We must get our freshness and energy back. This run we are on is not normal. Goals will come. We will win again."