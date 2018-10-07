Juventus the Latest Club In the Running to Sign Arsenal Contract Rebel Aaron Ramsey

By 90Min
October 07, 2018

Juventus are reportedly set to move for Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey, should the Wales international fail to renew terms with the North London club, as his current deal has less than a year to run. 

The Serie A Champions are no stranger to a free transfer, having picked up Emre Can in the summer on the expiry of his Liverpool deal, and according to Calcio Mercato, Ramsey could be next to swap England for Italy if his current club don't act fast to tie him down.

Ramsey was reportedly keen to stay at the club at which he has spent the vast majority of his senior career, but a reported breakdown in contract negotiations means it looks increasingly unlikely now that he will stay at the Gunners beyond the 2018/19 campaign. 

While the Calcio Mercato report is scarce on the details of the potential move, only stating vaguely that Juventus are to make an offer, you would have to imagine that they would have to move quickly to secure his signing, with Real Madrid and Liverpool heavily rumoured to also be in the running.

With his current terms expiring in the summer, negotiations over a potential move can be started as early as January, so any successful approach would likely have to be made then, in order to see off stiff competition from other elite suitors. 

Since joining Arsenal from Cardiff in 2011, Ramsey has made 339 appearances for the Gunners, and seems to have successfully negotiated a recent unprecedented change in managers at the club, as he has been a key part of Unai Emery's plans after he took the reigns from Arsene Wenger.

It comes as a surprise, then, to see the reported breakdown in negotiations between the club and player come to light, but it seems to be a bridge that will take some mending with Juventus and others waiting in the wings to capitalise.

