Kyle Walker Claims Liverpool Are 'Bogey Team' as Champions Look to End Torrid Anfield Hoodoo

Manchester City defender Kyle Walker has claimed that Liverpool are somewhat of a bogey team for his side, but has vowed that his team won't be intimidated by the atmosphere on Sunday afternoon, as they look to end their run of 15 years without a win at Anfield.

Speaking ahead of the much-anticipated clash, via the Daily Mail, the England international conceded that his side have struggled against the Reds in recent times, saying: "It's plain to see Liverpool were our bogey team last year. But that has been and gone now. Forget about it, we have to go to Anfield and put it to bed.

"If we go with fear, we're already fighting a losing battle. We have to be confident with the players we've got in the dressing room and the style of football we have bought into.We're the champions but we can't rest on that. The first think we want to do is back-to-back titles. Everyone is fighting for one crown."





Walker also claimed (via Sky Sports) his side were more than capable of rising to the intimidating atmosphere that awaits them at Anfield, stating: "You know you're always going to get a game there. It's a tough place to go; they were on fire last time we went, Salah was on fire, Mané and Firmino, and they've got some brilliant attacking players.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

"We have to go there with a point to prove. Looking back on last season...they beat us three times. In the last one we were chasing the Champions League so things can be a bit different, but we haven't won there in a good number of years, so we need to make history and hopefully we can do that this Sunday."

The winners of the match are likely to be tipped as title favourites by the bookies, and a big win heading into the imminent international break will prove a huge psychological boost for whichever side can seal the three points. Liverpool's home advantage will be a huge boost, but Pep Guardiola's men will be highly confident of silencing the Anfield faithful with a victory.

Meanwhile, Reds' boss Jürgen Klopp has played down his side's chances in the encounter, claiming that they will need to be at their best to overcome the strength of their opponents. The German coach also remarked that the quality of City's manager and their enormous financial resources make them - alongside Paris Saint-Germain - the biggest force in world football.