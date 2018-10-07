Watch: PSG's Kylian Mbappe Scores Four Goals in 13 Minutes Against Lyon

ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT / Getty Images

At 19 years old, Mbappe is the youngest player to score four goals in one game in Ligue 1 over the last 45 seasons.

By Charlotte Carroll
October 07, 2018

Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe scored four goals in 13 minutes against Lyon on Sunday to help his team take a 5–0 victory. 

With the win, PSG is the first team to win their opening nine games in Ligue 1. At 19 years old, Mbappe is the youngest player to score four goals in one game in Ligue 1 over the last 45 seasons.

Mbappe scored his first goal in the 61st minute to make it 2–0. Neymar passed it back to Mhappe, who then kicked it as the ball went inside one post and then off the other before going in.

Marquinos passed to Mbappe who then tapped it in to score his second in the 66th minute. 

In the 69th minute, Mbappe broke free and lifted the ball over Lyon goalie Anthony Lopes for his hat trick.

But Mbappe wasn't done yet, and in the 74th minute, he added one more goal. He had the ball, passing it to Neymar to give him a chance but then Neymar passed it back to Mhappe who then scored. 

Both Mbappe and Neymar have eight goals for the club on the season.

PSG next faces Amiens SC on Oct. 20.

