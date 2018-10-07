Lawyer Claims to Have Been Contacted by 'Second Victim' Amid Ronaldo Sexual Assault Allegations

Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has been accused of sexual assault by a second woman.

According to the Daily Mail, the lawyer representing Ronaldo's original accuser has said that a second woman has contacted him to say she was also assaulted by the Portugal international.

MIGUEL MEDINA/GettyImages

Kathryn Mayorga, a former American model, had previously accused the 33-year-old of taking advantage of her at a Las Vegas hotel in 2009. And the case has re-emerged following the woman's overturning of a reported £287,000 settlement which is understood to have been paid in exchange for her silence.

Las Vegas police are now investigating the matter, with the Juventus star having maintained his innocence.

Per Leslie Stovall, the attorney acting on behalf of Mayorga, another woman claims to have had a similar experience with Ronaldo.

Cristiano Ronaldo's image is back on EA Sports' website. The soccer star has been accused of sexual assault. https://t.co/FswTv7wqA9 pic.twitter.com/q9iGPhDveL — PCGZine (@PCGZine) October 7, 2018

"I have had a call from a woman who claims to have had a similar experience," the lawyer told the Mail.

Stovall refused to reveal the second accuser's name, only revealing his intention to hand over the details to Las Vegas lawmen. It is believed that the woman is also American.

“I firmly deny the accusations being issued against me,” Ronaldo posted on Twitter earlier this month. “Rape is an abominable crime that goes against everything that I am and believe in. Keen as I may be to clear my name, I refuse to feed the media spectacle created by people seeking to promote themselves at my expense.

I firmly deny the accusations being issued against me. Rape is an abominable crime that goes against everything that I am and believe in. Keen as I may be to clear my name, I refuse to feed the media spectacle created by people seeking to promote themselves at my expense. — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) October 3, 2018

“My clear conscious [sic] will thereby allow me to await with tranquillity the results of any and all investigations.”

Juventus have also backed their player in the wake of the damning reports, insisting that their opinion of the Euro 16 winner hasn't changed in light of recent events.

The club's official Twitter account posted this on Thursday: "Ronaldo has shown in recent months his great professionalism and dedication, which is appreciated by everyone at Juventus.

Alessandro Sabattini/GettyImages

"The events allegedly dating back to almost 10 years ago do not change this opinion, which is shared by anyone who has come into contact with this great champion."