Leicester City Boss Criticises Referee for Wes Morgan Sending Off Following 2-1 Defeat to Everton

The Leicester City boss felt that his side were unlucky not to get at least a point after his side's 2-1 defeat to Everton. Claude Puel said that the the decision on captain Wes Morgan swung the game in Everton's favour.

“Perhaps from the bench his second yellow card was tough and difficult to accept, but that is the decision of the referee,” said Puel.

James Baylis - AMA/GettyImages

“But I think this yellow card changed the scenario of the game because we were dominating against this team. Perhaps we started to drop deep afterwards and we conceded this fantastic goal. It was tough for us and for my players.

“I think Wes has a lot of experience to manage the yellow card. If we withdraw a player all the time because he has a yellow card to maintain the level and do our best. Of course we can have this feeling.



Michael Regan/GettyImages

“If we, for example, look at the last red card, it was not for him a red card. It was not a foul for the second yellow card. He is unlucky about this.

“I haven’t watched the yellow cards today but the last yellow card was tough to concede against Bournemouth.

James Baylis - AMA/GettyImages

“Never was it a foul for the second yellow card. The first yellow card in the game at Bournemouth was difficult to accept also. We need to have the right analysis about this.”





The Leicester manager, who remains under pressure at the club, got roundly booed for subbing off young prospect James Maddison in exchange for bringing on Rachid Ghezzal. The former Southampton boss was quick to explain himself in response to the fans' criticism.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

“It was towards the end of the game and we were trying to push for something,” he said, quoted by Leicestershire Live.

“He had run a lot in the game and it was a good opportunity to see Ghezzal and Shinji Okazaki with freshness, and to find a solution to push to come back into the game. We deserved a draw.”



Leicester City will hope to recover from the defeat to Everton as the league heads into the international break, where they will have to regroup and strategise to keep their season alive.