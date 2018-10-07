Watch: Lionel Messi Sends Strike for Score to Even Contest vs. Valencia

The score was Messi's sixth of the La Liga season. 

By Michael Shapiro
October 07, 2018

Lionel Messi kept Barcelona on pace for the top spot in the La Liga standings on Sunday, sending a strike just inside the right post to even the score against Valencia at 1-1. 

Messi's goal at Mestalla Stadium in Valencia marked his first La Liga score since Sept. 23. He was held in check against Leganes on Sept. 26, a rare respite for La Liga defenders this season. Prior to the match against Leganes, Messi tallied three goals and two assists in his past two matches. Messi now has six goals on the La Liga season. 

Watch Messi's beauty of a goal below:

Barcelona and Valencia are tied at 1-1 at the start of the second half. Barcelona will take the lead in La Liga with a victory.

 

