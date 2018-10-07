Lionel Messi kept Barcelona on pace for the top spot in the La Liga standings on Sunday, sending a strike just inside the right post to even the score against Valencia at 1-1.

Messi's goal at Mestalla Stadium in Valencia marked his first La Liga score since Sept. 23. He was held in check against Leganes on Sept. 26, a rare respite for La Liga defenders this season. Prior to the match against Leganes, Messi tallied three goals and two assists in his past two matches. Messi now has six goals on the La Liga season.

Watch Messi's beauty of a goal below:

GOAL!



And a kiss from Messi as well. The goat? 🐐🐐🐐🐐

@valenciacf 1 - 1 @FCBarcelona pic.twitter.com/Q7cuIXYnJ4 — Eleven Sports (@ElevenSports_UK) October 7, 2018

Barcelona and Valencia are tied at 1-1 at the start of the second half. Barcelona will take the lead in La Liga with a victory.