Liverpool 0-0 Manchester City: Report, Ratings & Reaction as Mahrez Blows City's Chance to Win

By 90Min
October 07, 2018

Manchester City missed the chance to end a fifteen-year run without a Premier League win at Anfield when Riyad Mahrez missed a late penalty.

After a blistering start from Liverpool, Pep Guardiola's side recovered and pressed the home side but they held on until the interval.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

Similarly, the second half started much like the first with Liverpool taking charge before Manchester City came further into the match, being gifted the chance to steal all three points when Leroy Sane was brought down by Virgil van Dijk, only for Mahrez to blaze his spot kick over the crossbar.

Check out our breakdown of the game below.

LIVERPOOL


Key Talking Point


There were question marks over fatigue affecting Liverpool before kick off and those worries seemed to translate onto the pitch. Having played their Champions League game later in the week, and further distance away, than their opponents there was concerns they couldn't keep up their usual intensity.

That transpired on the pitch, especially it appears in the first half injury to influential figure James Milner, and meant Liverpool couldn't press with their usual relentlessness.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

Under Klopp, Liverpool play football at a hundred miles an hour, and it's that high press and lightning fast counterattacking that undoes teams. Against City, they just didn't seem to be able to get up to the necessary speed.

Player Ratings


Starting XI: Alisson (6), Gomez (6), Lovren (6), van Dijk (6), Robertson (8), Wijnaldum (7), Henderson (7), Milner (7), Salah (7), Firmino (6), Mane (7).

Substitutes: Keita (6), Sturridge (7).

STAR MAN - Much is made of Liverpool's attacking front three, but arguably the most impressive player in a Reds shirt during their attempts to break down City was Andy Robertson.

The Scotland international seemed to always be on hand when Liverpool came forward, bombing down the touchline to get in support and fire in crosses, without jeopardising his defensive duties.

WORST PLAYER - It's harsh because Van Dijk hadn't done too much wrong in the match up until the penalty, but it was a terrible decision to bring down Leroy Sane, one that could have cost his side the game.

MANCHESTER CITY


Key Talking Point


Anfield has not been a kind ground for Manchester City to visit in the Premier League, having last won a match at the home of Liverpool in May 2003, and it is set to continue that way.

Luck was once again not on their side as Guardiola's men controlled large spells of the game but simply couldn't fashion chances when they needed to. Sergio Aguero continued his own struggles in front of goal at the Merseyside ground, too.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

A golden chance looked like it had been gifted to City to end the Anfield hoodoo, only for Mahrez to sky his penalty well over the bar and the sides to share the points equally. It's still early in the season, but City will likely feel this was dropped points against a key Premier League rival.

Player Ratings


Starting XI: Ederson (7), Walker (7), Stones (7), Laporte (7), Mendy (6), Bernardo Silva (8), Fernandinho (6), David Silva (8), Mahrez (5), Aguero (6), Sterling (7).

Substitutes: Gabriel Jesus (7), Sane (7).

STAR MAN - David Silva was key to City in the midfield, operating as a sort of midfield orchestrator connecting the different parts of the field together.

When he is on form and linking up the play, as he was doing for much of today's game, he makes City look almost unplayable in the middle of the park, regardless of how tightly you press them.

WORST PLAYER - Mahrez had been a key attacking outlet for Manchester City up until the penalty miss but after you push a teammate off the penalty, as the Algerian did with Gabriel Jesus, you have to score. Instead, he skied it and cost his team a historic win at Anfield.

Looking Ahead


Following the international break, Liverpool face an away trip to struggling Huddersfield in the Premier League.

Guardiola's Manchester City meanwhile invite Burnley to the Etihad in their next Premier League outing.

