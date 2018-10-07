How to Watch Liverpool vs. Manchester City: Live Stream, TV Channel, Time

How to watch Liverpool vs. Manchester City online or on television.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
October 07, 2018

Two teams unbeaten in Premier League play will go head-to-head at Anfield when Liverpool hosts Manchester City on Sunday in a battle for first place.

Both teams come into the matchup with 19 points and wins in six out of seven league matches. Liverpool's streak of victories ended on Saturday when the team drew 1-1 against Chelsea. A week of frustration continued on Wednesday when Liverpool fell 1-0 to Napoli in Champions League play. The team has scored just one goal in their last two matches with Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino all struggling.

Manchester City enters Sunday's showdown with four-straight wins, including Saturday's 2-0 victory over Brighton and Tuesday's 2-1 win against Hoffenheim in the Champions League tournament. Sergio Aguero found the back of the net in both matches, and City's defense has conceded just one goal over the four-game stretch.

Manchester City has lost both of the team's last two games against Liverpool. The Blues fell 4-3 at Anfield in January and again in April 3-0 during a Champions League quater final matchup.

How to watch

Date: Sunday, Oct. 7

Time: 11:30 a.m. ET

TV channel: NBC Sports Network, Telemundo

Live stream: Watch the game live online on Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

