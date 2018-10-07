Liverpool's Forgotten Man Linked With January Transfer to Leicester City

By 90Min
October 07, 2018

Leicester City are reported to be interested in signing a right-back in January with Liverpool's forgotten man Nathaniel Clyne emerging as a potential candidate as the Foxes monitor his situation at Anfield.

The 27-year-old has fallen down the pecking order under Jurgen Klopp and has only played for Liverpool once this season in the Carabao Cup and Claude Puel has identified Clyne as he looks to bolster his defensive options.

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

London-born Clyne joined Liverpool from Southampton for £12.5million in 2015 under then-boss Brendan Rodgers and quickly established ­himself as the first-choice right-back for both Liverpool and England.

On Rodgers sacking in the October of 2015, Clyne remained in favour at Anfield but was soon sidelined by a plague of injuries including a back problem, paving the way for Liverpool born Alexander-Arnold to establish himself under Klopp.

Since the emergence of Liverpool youngster Trent Alexander-Arnold, Clyne has seen his Anfield career fade into darkness and consequently his England career with the likes of Kieran TrippierKyle Walker and Alexander-Arnold all vying for the number 2 jersey for England.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

According to the Mirror, the Foxes are in the ­market for a new right-back as competition for Ricardo Pereira and Danny Simpson and are keeping tabs on the player’s situation at Anfield.

Last season, after requiring surgery on a back problem, Clyne didn’t feature until April – playing only five times and on his return, finding Alexander-Arnold and also Joe Gomez ahead of him.

This has opened the door to potential suitors, with The King Power  surfacing as the most likely destination as Clyne looks to revive his football career.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)