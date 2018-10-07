Liverpool's Forgotten Man Linked With January Transfer to Leicester City

Leicester City are reported to be interested in signing a right-back in January with Liverpool's forgotten man Nathaniel Clyne emerging as a potential candidate as the Foxes monitor his situation at Anfield.

The 27-year-old has fallen down the pecking order under Jurgen Klopp and has only played for Liverpool once this season in the Carabao Cup and Claude Puel has identified Clyne as he looks to bolster his defensive options.

London-born Clyne joined Liverpool from Southampton for £12.5million in 2015 under then-boss Brendan Rodgers and quickly established ­himself as the first-choice right-back for both Liverpool and England.

On Rodgers sacking in the October of 2015, Clyne remained in favour at Anfield but was soon sidelined by a plague of injuries including a back problem, paving the way for Liverpool born Alexander-Arnold to establish himself under Klopp.

Since the emergence of Liverpool youngster Trent Alexander-Arnold, Clyne has seen his Anfield career fade into darkness and consequently his England career with the likes of Kieran Trippier, Kyle Walker and Alexander-Arnold all vying for the number 2 jersey for England.

According to the Mirror, the Foxes are in the ­market for a new right-back as competition for Ricardo Pereira and Danny Simpson and are keeping tabs on the player’s situation at Anfield.

Last season, after requiring surgery on a back problem, Clyne didn’t feature until April – playing only five times and on his return, finding Alexander-Arnold and also Joe Gomez ahead of him.

Long frustrating period out but felt good being back on the pitch in a tough game. focus now turns to tuesday night 💪🏾 #YNWA 🔴🔴🔴 pic.twitter.com/dV32WSljDc — Nathaniel Clyne (@Nathaniel_Clyne) April 7, 2018

This has opened the door to potential suitors, with The King Power surfacing as the most likely destination as Clyne looks to revive his football career.