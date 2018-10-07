Man Utd Ban Journalist Who Reported that Jose Mourinho Would be Sacked After Newcastle Clash

By 90Min
October 07, 2018

Manchester United have apparently revoked the pitch-side pass of Mirror journo David McDonnell, following his exclusive report claiming Jose Mourinho would be sacked on the weekend, according to beIN SPORTS (via 101greatgoals).

On Friday, McDonnell claimed to have been informed by sources at United that the Portuguese would be relieved of his duties as manager regardless of their result against Newcastle at home on Saturday.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

"Senior United sources have told Mirror Sport he has reached the point of no return, with the axe ready to fall whatever the ­outcome of Saturday’s match against Newcastle," McDonnell wrote.

"Mourinho has alienated players, fans and staff at Old Trafford with his ­divisive approach in recent months, and those in charge of the club, led by executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward, have had enough."

United, however, have since rubbished the report and Mourinho remains in charge, having overseen an incredible 3-2 comeback at Old Trafford in what was supposed to be his last game in charge of the Red Devils.

McDonnell, meanwhile, has seen his pitch-side pass revoked by the club but was said to be adamant Mourinho would still get the axe.

The reporter, who has covered the Old Trafford side for several years, is now in a bit of hot water following his claims. It seems that United are likely to keep Mourinho around to save face even if they might have had plans to sack him as reported.

Looking back to Saturday, the result against Newcastle must have come as a relief for Mourinho who, in his third season in charge, led United to their worst start in 29 years. The comeback has also seen the side move from up from their previous 10th-placed position to eighth in the Premier League table.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)