Man Utd Ban Journalist Who Reported that Jose Mourinho Would be Sacked After Newcastle Clash

Manchester United have apparently revoked the pitch-side pass of Mirror journo David McDonnell, following his exclusive report claiming Jose Mourinho would be sacked on the weekend, according to beIN SPORTS (via 101greatgoals).

On Friday, McDonnell claimed to have been informed by sources at United that the Portuguese would be relieved of his duties as manager regardless of their result against Newcastle at home on Saturday.

"Senior United sources have told Mirror Sport he has reached the point of no return, with the axe ready to fall whatever the ­outcome of Saturday’s match against Newcastle," McDonnell wrote.

"Mourinho has alienated players, fans and staff at Old Trafford with his ­divisive approach in recent months, and those in charge of the club, led by executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward, have had enough."

United, however, have since rubbished the report and Mourinho remains in charge, having overseen an incredible 3-2 comeback at Old Trafford in what was supposed to be his last game in charge of the Red Devils.

McDonnell, meanwhile, has seen his pitch-side pass revoked by the club but was said to be adamant Mourinho would still get the axe.

The reporter, who has covered the Old Trafford side for several years, is now in a bit of hot water following his claims. It seems that United are likely to keep Mourinho around to save face even if they might have had plans to sack him as reported.

Looking back to Saturday, the result against Newcastle must have come as a relief for Mourinho who, in his third season in charge, led United to their worst start in 29 years. The comeback has also seen the side move from up from their previous 10th-placed position to eighth in the Premier League table.