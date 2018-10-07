Marco Reus to Remain With Dortmund During International Break Due to Knee Issues

By 90Min
October 07, 2018

BV Borussia Dortmund attacker Marco Reus won't be joining up with the German national side during the international break following a scan which has revealed he will be needing treatment.

The German star was due to participate in fixtures against the Netherlands and France in the UEFA Nations League, with matches set for Saturday and next Tuesday. But Dortmund have revealed that he will remain with them for rehab purposes.

"Borussia Dortmund captain Marco Reus (29) has to renounce due to knee problems on the international matches of the German national football team in the Netherlands and in France," the Bundesliga side announced via their official website.

"Borussia Dortmund's doctors had contacted the medical team of the national team after an MRI today Sunday morning.

"Afterwards it was decided that Reus will be treated during the international break in Dortmund."

TF-Images/GettyImages

The Dortmund winger has scored 10 goals and laid on six assists in 36 appearances for Die Mannschaft since his senior debut in 2011 but has missed out on several outings, including their 2014 World Cup-winning campaign, through injury.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)