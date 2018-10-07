Marco Reus to Remain With Dortmund During International Break Due to Knee Issues

BV Borussia Dortmund attacker Marco Reus won't be joining up with the German national side during the international break following a scan which has revealed he will be needing treatment.

The German star was due to participate in fixtures against the Netherlands and France in the UEFA Nations League, with matches set for Saturday and next Tuesday. But Dortmund have revealed that he will remain with them for rehab purposes.

"Borussia Dortmund captain Marco Reus (29) has to renounce due to knee problems on the international matches of the German national football team in the Netherlands and in France," the Bundesliga side announced via their official website.

"Borussia Dortmund's doctors had contacted the medical team of the national team after an MRI today Sunday morning.

"Afterwards it was decided that Reus will be treated during the international break in Dortmund."

The Dortmund winger has scored 10 goals and laid on six assists in 36 appearances for Die Mannschaft since his senior debut in 2011 but has missed out on several outings, including their 2014 World Cup-winning campaign, through injury.