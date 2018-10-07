Marco Silva Says New Attacking Style was Crucial to Everton's 2-1 Win Against Leicester

By 90Min
October 07, 2018

Everton boss Marco Silva believes that the Toffees' new attacking style is helping to get the best out of the Merseyside club's attacking players. 

Silva opted to start Theo Walcott, Richarlison, Bernard and Gylfi Sigurdsson as an attacking foursome. He believes that the new style has helped the Icelandic international in particular.

 "I cannot talk to you about last season because I was not here and it is not fair," he said. "I know his quality and I know he is playing in a different role.

James Baylis - AMA/GettyImages

"Our style is completely different to the style of last season.''


Silva goes on to implicitly criticise last season's manager Sam Allardyce for his direct style of play.

"It fits his profile as a player. If you have one player like Gylfi and you are always playing direct balls - direct ball and prepare for the second ball, direct ball and prepare for a second ball - that's not for Gylfi. It's not for Richarlison either," he remarked.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

"But if you can create another style of play for him of course it will help him.


"But what Gylfi is doing is because he is working really hard.

"Every day he prepares himself to play at his level, It is not just what he gives us with the ball, it is what he do to help the team without the ball as well."

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Speaking to the Liverpool Echo, Silva added: "It was a fantastic moment for Gylfi. He showed how good he is in that type of moment. He received the ball and his shot was fantastic.


"We won the game with that goal but to be honest I thought we deserved the three points today.


"It is something we prepared in our sessions to do and we needed to give minutes to Bernard to improve his physical condition.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

"He needs that to play this level and at that intensity but he is getting better with every game.


"This afternoon we put him on the left and he can give different things from there - like his cross for the first goal. And he had some moments to give Theo a chance to score as well. With Richarlison up front he can give us different things to Cenk (Tosun) Dominic (Calvert-Lewin) and (Oumar) Niasse."

