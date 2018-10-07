Max Allegri Hails Juventus' Best Performance of the Season in Win Over Udinese

By 90Min
October 07, 2018

Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri believes his side put in their best performance of the season so far as they beat Udinese 2-0, and insists that the Old Lady need to keep setting targets. 

The reigning Serie A champions have won all 10 of their competitive games this season in all competitions in what has been a truly perfect start. 

Speaking to Sky Italia, the Juventus boss shared his views on the game, saying: "We worked hard to ensure we got off to a strong start this season. It was a difficult game, I think we played perhaps our best of the season, allowing Udinese practically nothing.

Alessandro Sabattini/GettyImages

“It could’ve been a risky fixture, but we showed great maturity and determination. The lads know what we are working on, at times we have been a little complacent after taking the lead, but we didn’t do that today.

“Rodrigo Bentancur impressed me in midfield, both tactically and technically, then of course he scored the goal. I think above all, we are not too hasty, but move the ball around quickly and all over the field to make the most of the great technical qualities at our disposal.

“The break for international duty came at the right time, though, as we needed a rest. We need to set new targets every time, which now is a series of clean sheets. If we don’t keep setting ourselves targets, we risk resting on our laurels.”

Juventus adopted a 4-3-3 formation against Udinese, with Paulo Dybala and Cristiano Ronaldo playing off Croatian international Mario Mandzukic up top. Allegri noticed the trio's impact, and also had praise for summer signing Joao Cancelo. 

The Italian added: “The forwards did very well in winning back the ball, and the trio in attack have to take turns between who tracks back. 

"Mandzukic obviously is very helpful when defending, but the important thing today is that they were all spread out and in their correct positions, covering the pitch.

“Cancelo has improved a great deal. He was always an extraordinarily-gifted player technically, but at times he trusts his pace too much and is a little slow in starting his runs, so he needs to run at the same time as his opponent.”

More Soccer

