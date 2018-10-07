Michael Edwards' Transfer Secrets at Liverpool Detailed in New Report

The details of Liverpool's success in recent transfer windows have been revealed in a Sunday report that highlights the alternative techniques used by sporting director Michael Edwards in order to make the perfect signing. 

The Sunday Times' report sees Edwards explain how he "challenges the orthodoxy of clubs watching a player once, then sending a scout back a few weeks later to see them again", instead watching a player in a block of 15 to 20 games to build an image of consistency as well as ability. 

It is not just competitive action that Edwards uses to identify his main targets, also sending his scouts around Europe to monitor winter break camps every January, the report claims, with Liverpool adamant that "there is an emphasis on how players train." 

Whilst Edwards and Liverpool put a lot of trust into their scouts, Edwards himself is also very involved in this process, recalling how he "stood by the side of a pitch in Marbella watching [Mohamed] Salah practice with Basel". They then combined their knowledge of him and his availability to lure him away from Roma, which proved to be an instant success. 

In addition to Salah, the arrivals at Anfield since Edwards joined the club have included ManeFirminoWijnaldum and Robertson, with Alisson, Keita and Fabinho also arriving recently. 

With it's origins coming from a Cambridge University graduate, the recruitment system that Liverpool use has seen them make some inspired signings in recent transfer windows, which has elevated their game and made them into genuine title challengers, which continues on Sunday's Premier League clash with Manchester City

