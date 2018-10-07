Mousa Dembele Happy to Run Down Tottenham Contract as Current Deal Nears Expiry

Tottenham midfielder Mousa Dembele looks set to leave the club for free this summer, as reports emerge that there is no agreement in place to extend his stay beyond the expiry of his contract in the summer, and that the player is happy to run down his deal.

Dembele was linked with an exit in the summer, with Inter reportedly interested but unable to agree a fee with Spurs, who were seemingly willing to hold onto the player for another year and lose him for free, rather than sell him on the cheap there and then.

It looks like Spurs may now have to face the music on that one, as according to Calcio Mercato (via Sky Sports' Euro Paper Talk) the Belgian is happy to see out his current deal and make a decision on his future in the summer.

According to the report, there is no agreement in place between Dembele and Spurs, nor is there anything concrete in place with any potential future suitors, despite a vast array of reported interest from Europe and beyond.

Dembele has struggled with injuries in recent years, managing just 28 appearances for Spurs in the Premier League last term, and sitting out recent matches with Barcelona and Cardiff due to a thigh issue.

Despite this, he has been seen as one of Spurs' most consistent performers, and his importance was only heightened in the summer when the club made history by not signing a single player in a given transfer window.

Got absolutely no depth to the squad #Spurs. No signings is killing us. — Charlie... (@cmwarwick) October 3, 2018

That being the case, they will not be keen to lose the Belgian international for free, but with no agreement reportedly in place and his deal fast running out, they may end up having no choice in the matter.