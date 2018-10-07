'Needs to Find A New Position or Retire': Twitter Reacts to the Latest Error From Player

By 90Min
October 07, 2018

Loris Karius has made the headlines again for all the wrong reasons, as the on-loan Liverpool goalkeeper made yet another gaffe for the first goal in Besiktas' 2-0 loss to Malmo in the Europa League. 

The 25-year-old shot stopper failed to keep out a deflected cross before Markus Rosenberg made the points safe for the Swedish side in Karius' second European game since his woeful errors condemned Liverpool to Champions League final defeat.


With the arrival of Alisson at Anfield, Karius' future at the club was always in question and he was subsequently loaned out to Besiktas during the summer in a two-season loan agreement.

Karius was looking to revive his career with the Turkish Super Lig side, but the German's latest blunder highlights why Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp decided to ship out the un-capped German keeper.

Matthew Ashton - AMA/GettyImages

This was the first loss of the group stage for the Turkish club, and Karius’ mistake came under the spotlight despite a promising start to his Super Lig stint.

Karius's howler came in the 53rd minute after Andreas Vindheim floated in a cross that was deflected off Caner Erkin before looping over the 6ft 2in goalkeeper at his near post.

A few Liverpool fans were upset with this mistake and shared their views on the German who has split Reds fans right down the middle - with some questioning why he wasn't sold whereas others have sympathy for their ex-number one.

Here are what some fans are saying;

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)