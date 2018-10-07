'Needs to Find A New Position or Retire': Twitter Reacts to the Latest Error From Player

Loris Karius has made the headlines again for all the wrong reasons, as the on-loan Liverpool goalkeeper made yet another gaffe for the first goal in Besiktas' 2-0 loss to Malmo in the Europa League.

The 25-year-old shot stopper failed to keep out a deflected cross before Markus Rosenberg made the points safe for the Swedish side in Karius' second European game since his woeful errors condemned Liverpool to Champions League final defeat.

Just seen the Karius mistake, kills me😫 — LFC Fans Corner (@LFCFansCorner) October 4, 2018





Karius either needs to find or new position or retire.



This goalkeeping malarkey is a struggle for him. #LFC — Anfield Effect (@AnfieldEffect) October 4, 2018

With the arrival of Alisson at Anfield, Karius' future at the club was always in question and he was subsequently loaned out to Besiktas during the summer in a two-season loan agreement.

Karius was looking to revive his career with the Turkish Super Lig side, but the German's latest blunder highlights why Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp decided to ship out the un-capped German keeper.

Matthew Ashton - AMA/GettyImages

This was the first loss of the group stage for the Turkish club, and Karius’ mistake came under the spotlight despite a promising start to his Super Lig stint.

Karius's howler came in the 53rd minute after Andreas Vindheim floated in a cross that was deflected off Caner Erkin before looping over the 6ft 2in goalkeeper at his near post.

A few Liverpool fans were upset with this mistake and shared their views on the German who has split Reds fans right down the middle - with some questioning why he wasn't sold whereas others have sympathy for their ex-number one.

Here are what some fans are saying;