Neil Warnock Unhappy With Harry Kane's Part in Ralls' Dismissal in Cardiff's Defeat to Tottenham

Neil Warnock believes Harry Kane looked to get Joe Ralls sent off during Cardiff's 1-0 defeat to Tottenham at Wembley.

An eighth minute strike from Eric Dier was enough to separate the sides, although there were some unsavoury scenes just shy of the hour mark when Ralls saw red for a cynical foul on Lucas Moura, leading to both sets of players confronting each other in front of the technical area.

Marc Atkins/GettyImages

While the Cardiff manager adamant that the challenge only warranted a yellow card, he also claims that Kane had a direct influence on Mike Dean eventually brandishing a red card for Ralls.

Speaking post-match to Sky Sports, he said: "I don't think he (Kane) needs to do that. He plays for England, I love him. I don't think you should try to get other pros sent off, just because he's had a poor game and Spurs were having a poor game.

"At that stage with half an hour to go, on the halfway line...it wasn't a dangerous tackle, he hasn't endangered the life of a player so I don't know why it's a red card."

The defeat sees Cardiff still without a win all season, and now prop up the Premier League table with just two points from their opening eight games, although Warnock was happy with his side's reaction after going a goal down so early into the game.

The noise from the away end was phenomenal at @wembleystadium today!



Thank you for the amazing support! 💙@FulhamFC at CCS next up!#CityAsOne 🔵⚽️🔵⚽️ pic.twitter.com/r0dXFVLqyS — Cardiff City FC (@CardiffCityFC) October 6, 2018

He continued, stating: "We could have folded. Five or six minutes down and we were down to a top side but we showed a lot of guts and played some good stuff when we had 11 men.

"Even with the 10 we defended well, we were brave and we were always a threat on the break and that's what we've got to be."