Newcastle Hit With Double Injury Blow Following Heartbreaking Man Utd Loss

Just when Newcastle fans think it surely can't get much worse than zero wins, second bottom of the table, blowing a two goal lead against a lacklustre Manchester United side, it does.

Both Magpies goal scorers in the 3-2 loss at Old Trafford, Kenedy and Yoshinori Muto, suffered injuries in the game, Rafa Benitez has now confirmed.





Newcastle fans are still getting their heads round how a desperately out of form Man Utd managed to score three goals past their side in the second half to win the game and condemn Benitez' side to a cruel 19th place in the Premier League.

Benitez confirms double injury blow for United. “It is a pity that both players - Kenedy and Muto - left the pitch injured. Hopefully, it will not be serious, and it will be good for their confidence.” Paul Dummett [tight hamstring] will also be checked. #NUFC ⚫️⚪️ — Ben Dinnery (@BenDinnery) October 7, 2018

Brazilian loanee Kenedy and Japan international Muto suffered knocks during the game and will be assessed further to find out the extent of their injuries.

Benitez informed: "It is a pity that both players – Kenedy and Muto – left the pitch injured. Hopefully, it will not be serious, and it will be good for their confidence."

MUTO YOU GORGEOUS JAPANESE MAN!!!! — Lubo (@lewisnufc1999) October 6, 2018

The former Real Madrid and Chelsea boss will be desperately hoping for some good news at last for his side, in regards to Kenedy and Muto, as they may be the only two players in the Newcastle squad with any ounce of confidence left after Saturday's result.





With a two week international break now in play for Newcastle, they will look forward to having their talented summer signings in contention for the visit of Brighton at St. James Park, where the Newcastle faithful will be asking for a performance from Benitez's men.