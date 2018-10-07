Niko Kovač Points to Costly Individual Errors Following Bayern's Heavy Defeat to Gladbach

October 07, 2018

Niko Kovač has congratulated Borussia Mönchengladbach after die Fohlen put three past his Bayern side at the Allianz Arena on Saturday.

The result left the Bavarians four points off league leaders Borussia Dortmund and condemned the defending champions to a second consecutive league defeat. The loss also extended an unwanted run of four matches without victory, and the under-fire manager believed that it was due to their clinical opponents capitalising on several individual errors.

As quoted by the official Bayern Munich Twitter page Kovač said: "We started well in the first ten minutes and then made too many individual mistakes. And then we concede goals like that. Three shots, three goals."

Alassane Pléa combined well by Jonas Hofmann to curl home the opener for the away side in the ninth minute, before Lars Stindl found the bottom-corner after Hofmann dispossessed Thiago. Substitute Patrick Herrmann added a third in the latter stages of the match, but Kovač insisted that the damage was already done in the first-half.

He added: "Congratulations to Borussia Mönchengladbach. The goals in the first half unsettled us. We have to live with the defeat."

Another blow for the Bundesliga holders was the departure of David Alaba through injury. The Austrian limped-off and was replaced by Renato Sanches nine minutes into the second-half. Kovač claimed that the full-back's injury could just be a 'strained muscle', but indicated that the club were awaiting further tests.

He added: "I spoke to David briefly. I think it could be a strained muscle, but we need to see what the tests say."

Following the international break, Bayern travel to eighth-placed Wolfsburg. However, with increasing criticism, the Croat may be fortunate to still be in charge by then.

