'Not Even League Two Standard': West Ham Fans Furious After Forward's Poor Display Against Brighton

After a bitterly disappointing start to the new Premier League season, West Ham United fans found themselves in heaven after earning positive results against both Chelsea and Manchester United.

Unfortunately, the club came crashing back down to earth as they fell 1-0 to Brighton and Hove Albion, and several players came under fire from West Ham fans for their disappointing performances, but none more than Michail Antonio.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

Introduced as a substitute after an hour, Antonio failed to make any positive impact on the team, frustrating fans with his perceived lack of desire to work hard. Even when Antonio was on the ball, his end product was poor as he failed to offer his side any significant threat.

Several West Ham fans jumped on Twitter to express their frustration towards the 28-year-old.

The decline of Michail Antonio is mad. Ever since our final season at Upton Park he’s slowly been declining, definitely one of our biggest pieces of deadwood — Rob (@RRWHU) October 5, 2018

Antonio joined West Ham from Nottingham Forest in 2015. After an initial spell on the bench, the forward developed into one of the club's most dangerous attackers. He netted eight goals and created a further four for his teammates during his debut season with the club, and looked to be a fantastic purchase by the club.

His impressive work rate allowed him to make an impact in any area of the pitch. For an extended period, Antonio was actually used as a right back, which makes his goal contributions even more impressive.

He racked up nine goals and five assists during his second campaign, featuring in a variety of different positions for the team. Unfortunately for Antonio, his season came to an abrupt end as he suffered a hamstring injury in April.

The sooner the club move on Michail Antonio the better. Legend in his own mirror that bloke. Offers nothing. — Wᴇsᴛ Hᴀᴍ Sᴏᴄɪᴀʟ (@WestHamSocial) October 5, 2018

Masuaku - diabolical. Antonio - not even League 2 standard. Both need replacing — West Ham News (@whufc_news) October 5, 2018

This was the beginning of numerous injury problems for the forward. He managed one goal in his opening nine appearances last season, before being sidelined for three weeks after suffering a rib injury. His return only lasted six matches, during which Antonio failed to score, as he was then out of action with a calf injury.

He managed six further appearances all season, netting twice, before another hamstring injury forced him to miss the remaining seven matches of the season. In total, he missed 17 league matches during last season, which thoroughly disrupted any potential run of form.

Many fans will attribute Antonio's lack of physicality to his injury struggles, and he has certainly not been the same since his initial hamstring injury towards the end of the 2016-17 campaign. Whilst fans remain appreciative of his efforts for the club in the past, it appears as though their patience is running out.