Nuno Espirito Santo 'Delighted' With Recent Displays After Wolves' 1-0 Victory Over Crystal Palace

Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Nuno Espirito Santo has expressed his delight at his side's 1-0 victory over Crystal Palace, adding that his team are developing incredibly well.

Wolves named an unnamed lineup for the eighth consecutive match and looked impressive against a thoroughly disappointing Crystal Palace side. A second half goal from Matt Doherty secured all three points for the newly promoted team.

Sam Bagnall - AMA/GettyImages

After the match, Nuno spoke to the media to express his excitement over Wolves' recent form. He is quoted by football.london as saying: "Crystal Palace were better early on, but we regrouped at half time and changed a couple of things. I am delighted with the win.

"The style and shape of the team has been built through time, and things become more effective over time.

"I am really pleased with the squad and hopefully performances will be the same."

He was then asked about Doherty's impressive performance, admitting: "I think he can improve, but he did okay today. He scored the goal and he will try to repeat some of the goals that he scored last season.

"We competed well and got the win against a very tough team in a tough stadium to come and get a result."

Sam Bagnall - AMA/GettyImages

Wolves earned their fourth clean sheet from their last five matches, and Nuno was asked about the importance of keeping his opponents goalless. He said: "It is the beginning of everything. Of course, Palace had chances, but the beginning of everything is a clean sheet. Staying organised and in our shape."





After the international break, Wolves will be hoping to continue their impressive form with a tough clash with Watford, before facing Brighton as they seek to continue their ascent up the Premier League table.