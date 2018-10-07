Rafa Benítez Believes His Squad Can Turn it Around Despite Last-Minute Loss at Old Trafford

By 90Min
October 07, 2018

Rafa Benítez has predicted that his side will improve and finish well this season, despite their appalling start to the Premier League campaign. The Magpies are winless after 8 games and find themselves joint-bottom of the table with just two points.

Benítez's players will feel hard done by following an excellent start at Old Trafford on Saturday evening. With Newcastle dominating the opening exchanges and looking dangerous on the counter, Kenedy opened the scoring for Newcastle as he slotted coolly past David De Gea. Yoshinori Muto added a second minutes later, scoring his first goal for the club, and making the anxiety around the stadium palpable. 

Following the interval Manchester United began to show the quality that they undoubtedly possesses as they tested the Newcastle defence throughout a one-sided second half. Juan Mata's free kick provided the catalyst for a sensational comeback for the Red Devils as he whipped the ball over the wall and inside Martin Dubravka's near post. 

A neat one-two between Anthony Martial and Paul Pogba saw the former arrow a finish from the edge of the box to draw his side level before Alexis Sánchez, who started on the bench, headed beyond the reach of the impressive Dúbravka to snatch victory much to his manager's relief.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the game, Benítez stated: "Everyone was disappointed in the dressing room, but I told them we cannot complain about what we did, we cannot be upset because we did so well for a while. We deserve more.

"But when you play against these teams, five of the top six already. Last year we were in the bottom five in December and we finished 10th, this year hopefully will be the same.

"Today is not the day to complain about [experience]. They did great, and it is something we need to learn for the future. The team was in control of the game for a while, and we have to be sure that we manage the situations better.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

"Today we have to give credit to United, the players they had on the pitch, with their pace, size and ability, power and everything, was very difficult to stop.

"We did it, we played really well for a while, so I cannot complain to the players. We have to learn for the future and carry on with the same spirit, the same way to play."

The former Liverpool manager appeared to hint towards his frustration with a lack of summer transfer activity, saying: "We have more or less the same squad, we changed some players. We did well [last season] because we were consistent, and we are working from the beginning until the end, very hard, and I think we will do the same."

The Magpies next play Brighton in the Premier League at St. James' Park in a fixture that may be their last chance to define their season. Benítez will know his side must start to pick up points to remain within touching distance of those outside of the relegation zone. Brighton will travel to Tyneside off the back of a well-deserved victory against West Ham last time out. 

