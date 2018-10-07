Report Claims Arsenal Have Agreed a Deal to Sign Paraguayan Atlanta Star in January

By 90Min
October 07, 2018

With the January transfer window inching ever closer, Arsenal manager Unai Emery is believed to be getting a head-start on his dealings after a report emerged which claimed the club have agreed a deal to sign Atlanta United midfielder Miguel Almiron.

After joining Atlanta in January of 2017, Almiron has developed into one of Major League Soccer's top talents. In 2018, he has racked up 12 goals and 13 assists from 32 games, helping Atlanta become one of the league's strongest teams.

Kevin C. Cox/GettyImages

The report comes from Fox Deportes USA, who claim that a transfer has already been arranged which would cost Arsenal around £11m. As an attacking midfielder, it is believed that Arsenal view the Paraguayan as a potential replacement for Aaron Ramsey, who is approaching the end of his contract at The Emirates Stadium.

Furthermore, according to the report, Atlanta United president Darren Eales has confirmed that Almiron will move to the Premier League in January. He is quoted as saying: “Almiron’s future is already decided and will go to England in the European winter market."

However, several sources have claimed that Eales' quotes have actually been made up, and nothing has been said about Almiron's potential move to London. AJC's Doug Roberson initially claimed that the quotes were fake on Twitter, and his claims were then reinforced by the Philadelphia Inquirer's Jonathan Tannenwald.

Tannenwald took to Twitter to state: "An Atlanta United spokesperson also confirmed to me directly. The Darren Eales quote on Miguel Almiron that has been attributed to Fox Deportes is made-up and false."

Another contributing factor to the confusion is a a statement from the player's agent Daniel Campos, who said that there had been interest in the player last year, quoted by the Daily Star saying: "Actually there was an approach, but it didn’t go any further. I see it more for the future.


“No doubt he’d be delighted to play in the Premier League and for Arsenal.”


Almiron has been linked with Arsenal in the past and has also attracted interest from the likes of Newcastle United and West Ham United


The report from Fox Deportes USA suggests that Arsenal remain keen on the 24-year-old, but the doubts around Eales' quotes only intensifies the speculation around his future.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)