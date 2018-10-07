Report Claims Arsenal Have Agreed a Deal to Sign Paraguayan Atlanta Star in January

With the January transfer window inching ever closer, Arsenal manager Unai Emery is believed to be getting a head-start on his dealings after a report emerged which claimed the club have agreed a deal to sign Atlanta United midfielder Miguel Almiron.

After joining Atlanta in January of 2017, Almiron has developed into one of Major League Soccer's top talents. In 2018, he has racked up 12 goals and 13 assists from 32 games, helping Atlanta become one of the league's strongest teams.

The report comes from Fox Deportes USA, who claim that a transfer has already been arranged which would cost Arsenal around £11m. As an attacking midfielder, it is believed that Arsenal view the Paraguayan as a potential replacement for Aaron Ramsey, who is approaching the end of his contract at The Emirates Stadium.

Furthermore, according to the report, Atlanta United president Darren Eales has confirmed that Almiron will move to the Premier League in January. He is quoted as saying: “Almiron’s future is already decided and will go to England in the European winter market."

However, several sources have claimed that Eales' quotes have actually been made up, and nothing has been said about Almiron's potential move to London. AJC's Doug Roberson initially claimed that the quotes were fake on Twitter, and his claims were then reinforced by the Philadelphia Inquirer's Jonathan Tannenwald.

Tannenwald took to Twitter to state: "An Atlanta United spokesperson also confirmed to me directly. The Darren Eales quote on Miguel Almiron that has been attributed to Fox Deportes is made-up and false."

Another contributing factor to the confusion is a a statement from the player's agent Daniel Campos, who said that there had been interest in the player last year, quoted by the Daily Star saying: "Actually there was an approach, but it didn’t go any further. I see it more for the future.





“No doubt he’d be delighted to play in the Premier League and for Arsenal.”





Almiron has been linked with Arsenal in the past and has also attracted interest from the likes of Newcastle United and West Ham United.





The report from Fox Deportes USA suggests that Arsenal remain keen on the 24-year-old, but the doubts around Eales' quotes only intensifies the speculation around his future.