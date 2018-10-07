Roy Hodgson Admits to Feeling 'Pressure' of Palace's Goal Drought Following Loss to Wolves

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson has admitted that his side are feeling the pressure of their current goal drought, after his side failed to find the back of the net once again as they fell 1-0 to Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The Eagles are yet to score a goal at home this season and looked woeful in front of goal once again during the defeat. They have taken over 50 shots at Selhurst Park since their last home goal, and talisman Wilfried Zaha is often regarded as the side's only credible goal threat.

Sebastian Frej/MB Media/GettyImages

Following the defeat, Hodgson spoke to the press to give his opinions on the defeat. He was initially asked what went wrong for his side, and is quoted by football.london as saying: "They scored and they defended well when we got a bit more desperate. If we put our finger on where we lost it, when we played well in the first half, we didn’t take a chance.

"If we had got a goal, it would have made it harder for Wolves. They played deep but we still had some very good chances and a few that could have been goals.

"Of course it is difficult when there is no reason for them to push out. They can quite happily sit behind the ball and look for obvious counter attacking opportunities.

"They had chances on the break with us exposed in our desperation to try and get an equaliser."

Finally, Hodgson was then asked about his side's recent struggles in front of goal. He admitted: "That is football. If you go several games without scoring, you feel that pressure. I have never known that not to be the case and there is only one way out of that situation."

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

Crystal Palace's next match is a tough away trip to Everton, with their next home game coming against Arsenal the following week.